Wa-ndor Massacre: Rep Visits Community Asks Governor To Enforce Grazing Law

Following the gruesome massacre of over 20 people in Wandoo community in Mbaikyor in Mbalom Council ward of Gwer-East Local Government Area of Benue State by suspected armed herders, a member of the House of Representatives for Gwer East/ Gwer West Federal Constituency, Asema Achado has visited the victims of the attack where he empathised with the people. Achado, who condemned the barbaric assault on Wa-ndor community by herdsmen, described it as an intolerable act of evil.

The lawmaker in a statement by his Personal Assistant on Media and Publicity, Menda Manasseh, urged the state government to swiftly enforce the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law and bring perpetrators of the carnage to justice. While reaffirming his commitment to serve his constituents, he donated N1,250,000 to the people to facilitate the procurement of seedlings for the upcoming farming season.