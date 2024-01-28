W4: Stylish Singer Who Mimicks Fela’s Fashion Sense

This generation of music lovers may not remember Wale Adepoju, popularly called W4. He was once a hit maker back in 2012 and the singer that has ‘kontrol’ single to his credit. In the video, he unveiled his new style which was a reinvention of late popular music legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti; an afro beat icon that had both interesting and weird ideas about fashion. This new style he created got him all the attention he needed in his career.

The only difference from that of Fela is that his trousers have pockets and he wears bold necklace and sunglasses. The style made people r e m i n i s c e about the late afro beat king. The attention W4 got was both positive and negative because he may have added too much of himself to his new style.

He looked great in the music video in the body fitted tailored pants and button down pattern shirt. Fans loved his looks on red carpet because for someone that is not so tall, the skinny pants made him look trim and taller but when he started making his pants a little bit smaller than usual, his fans started complaining. There is no doubt W4 is one artiste that knows his fashion.

To be a fashionable person, you must know what to wear to get attention and this comes easy to him. When he was still doing the hip hop homeboy style, he was always on blings, wristwatches and sometimes earrings. He is also known for his dark big sunglasses that suits his face and personality.