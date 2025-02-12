New Telegraph

February 12, 2025
W’ Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria Walk Tight Rope As Zimbabwe Pick S’Africa As The Home Ground

Super Eagles’ chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup finals became slimmer with Bafana Bafana gaining a significant advantage in their campaign after Zimbabwe’s Warriors decided to host their home game in South Africa.

The Bafana Bafana will take advantage of this when they played as guests to Zimbabwe on their soil in South Africa in October.

Due to the lack of a CAFapproved stadium in Zimbabwe, the Warriors have been forced to play their home matches abroad.

In their previous outing, they faced Kenya at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, where they played to a 1-1 draw during the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

Following a recommendation from coach Michael Nees, the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has opted once again for the Peter Mokaba Stadium. Zimbabwe are in the same World Cup qualifying group as Nigeria, South Africa, Benin, Lesotho, and Rwanda.

Nigeria will restart their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Rwanda on March 16th in Kigali. A top official from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed that the invited players will converge in Kigali ahead of the crucial fixture.

