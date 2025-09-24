W’Cup Qualifiers: Chelle Submits List To NFF For Lesotho, Benin Matches

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has submitted a provisional list of players to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) ahead of Nigeria’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Lesotho and the Benin Republic next month.

The list, which contains both foreign-based and home-based players, is currently under review by the NFF, and the final squad is expected to be announced next week, sources close to the football body confirmed. These two fixtures are seen as must-win games for the Eagles, who currently sit third in their group, trailing South Africa and the Benin Republic.

However, Nigeria’s hopes of qualification received a boost following reports that South Africa may face a three-point deduction after allegedly fielding an ineligible player in their 2-0 win over Lesotho.

The case is being handled by FIFA. Coach Chelle, who remains optimistic despite the team’s current position, has urged Nigerians not to give up hope. Speaking to football outlet OwnGoalNigeria.com, he said the team is focused and ready to fight until the end.

“We are not losing hope because we can still be at the World Cup next year. Two games is very much in football with six points to play for in October,” Chelle said. “So far, we haven’t lost in our last four games in the qualifiers, and that is how we hope to end it. We will do our part and wait to see what happens in the other games.” Nigeria will host Lesotho at home before travelling to face the Benin Republic.