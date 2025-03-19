W’ Cup Qualifiers: Chelle Begins Challenging Bid To Bail Eagles Out

Share

The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been anything but smooth for Nigeria’s Super Eagles, and the challenge ahead is now in the hands of newly appointed coach Eric Chelle.

AJIBADE OLUSESAN writes that the Franco-Malian tactician desperately looks to turn things around after a poor start to the qualifiers as he leads the team out on against the Amavubi of Rwanda on Friday in his debut match

One of the most difficult jobs to take is that of the Super Eagles coach, and the new handler of the national team, Eric Chelle, now has a double trouble as he begins the daunting task of rescuing

Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign. Chelle surely knows what he’s walking into when he accepts to manage the national team of the most populous black nation, and it’s fastidious football fans.

He becomes the first non-Nigerian African to coach the Super Eagles, and the weight of expectations is immense more than ever. His appointment sparked mixed reactions, given his past coaching stints with FC Martigues, US Boulogne, MC Oran, and the Mali national team— where he experienced both promising moments and setbacks.

His resume does not quite match the expectations Nigerians had for their national team. With the World Cup ticket hanging in the balance, many hoped the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) would hire a world-class coach for this critical mission. However, Nigerians now have little choice but to support Coach Chelle as he attempts to lead the team through a challenging World Cup qualifying campaign.

Though Chelle received praise for making Mali a competitive force at the last AFCON, his poor start in the World Cup qualifiers resulted in his departure from that position. Now, he faces an even greater challenge: reviving Nigeria’s World Cup hopes after a disappointing start to the qualification process.

With only three points from four games, the Super Eagles are in a dire situation, and Chelle’s ability to navigate this crisis will be tested like never before. While his tenure with Mali boasted a respectable 63.64% win rate, coaching Nigeria presents a different set of challenges altogether.

Mission: World Cup Qualification

Chelle’s primary task is straightforward yet daunting: guide Nigeria to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. As he embarks on his tenure, critical qualifiers await against group leaders Rwanda and Zimbabwe, leaving little room for error.

The Super Eagles’ inability to secure a win in their first four matches has placed them four points behind Group C leaders Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin. The upcoming games will determine whether the Eagles remain in contention or experience yet another World Cup disappointment.

The campaign began with a surprising 1-1 draw at home against Lesotho, a match Nigeria was expected to dominate. This disappointment was followed by another 1-1 draw against South Africa, a team the Super Eagles have historically outperformed. However, the real blow came in June 2024 when they faced Benin Republic, led by former Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr.

The Cheetahs stunned the Eagles with a 2-1 victory, sending shockwaves through Nigerian football. Despite the challenges, former international Ben Iroha believes the target is still achievable. He argues that the Eagles can revive their campaign and enhance their chances of reaching the tournament, co-hosted by Mexico, the USA, and Canada, by securing six points in their next two games.

“It’s not just about our chances against Rwanda; for me, the key issue is Rwanda leading the group. It all comes down to how prepared, determined, and ready the Super Eagles are to win in Kigali. That’s the only way we can start believing in our qualification hopes.

Our current position in the group table isn’t good enough after four rounds of matches. However, a win in Kigali followed by another victory against Zimbabwe in Uyo will restore hope that the dream of playing in the 2026 World Cup is still achievable.”

Eagles rally behind Ctheir coach With just a few days before the decisive rounds of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Nigeria’s Super Eagles are rallying behind their new coach and each other to turn their campaign around.

Despite a slow start, the players are determined to qualify for the tournament in Canada, Mexico, and the USA. Defender Kenneth Omeruo expressed confidence in Chelle’s abilities, saying “The new coach has something to give to the Eagles.

We saw how well-organized Mali was when we played them in a friendly last year and at AFCON. Now, with the talent we have in Nigeria, we expect even more.”

Another star, Wilfred Ndidi echoed Omeruo’s sentiments, emphasizing the team’s determination to qualify for the World Cup after missing out on the last edition.

“With our quality and the new coach, we will qualify for the 2026 World Cup,” the Leicester City midfielder said. “It won’t be easy, but we’re all committed to the task.” One of Nigeria’s biggest stars, Osimhen, also voiced his determination to help the team secure a spot at the 2026 World Cup.

After missing out on Qatar 2022, the Napoli striker is eager to make things right. “It’s a dream for every footballer to play at the World Cup, and with our situation in the group, I am desperate, like other players, to make it to the 2026 tournament,” Osimhen told BBC Sport Africa.

“We suffered a big disappointment in 2022, and we simply can’t let it happen again—to us, to the country, and to our generation,” he added. “You don’t want to finish your career with the regret of not playing at the World Cup. That is not what I want for myself.”

The former Golden Boot winner at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup believes Nigeria’s current squad has the talent to make an impact on the global stage. “People say we have a talented generation, but we can only prove this talent when we play in a World Cup like those before us,” he said. “Missing out on Qatar was painful, and our fans didn’t even understand how much it affected us.

“There’s a new manager now, and we are looking forward to the game against Rwanda to try to correct all the previous mistakes we’ve made and put ourselves in a better position to qualify,” Osimhen stated. Chelle understands the high expectations from fans and the pressure that comes with leading the Super Eagles.

However, he remains focused on the task at hand. “Football is about scoring goals, so I favour an attacking style,” Chelle said. “I know the expectations of Nigerians, and I will work diligently with my assistants to achieve our goal of qualifying for the World Cup. Coaching the Super Eagles is an amazing job, and I do not take this appointment for granted.”

Strong start against tough Rwanda

Chelle understands the importance of hitting the ground running, and he leads the team against a very tough opponent. Rwanda has been one of the surprise teams in the qualifiers, collecting seven points from their first four games.

They began with a goalless draw against Zimbabwe before shocking Africa with a 2-0 victory over South Africa. Gilbert Mugisha and Innocent Nshuti were the heroes of that memorable win.

Though they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to the Benin Republic, Rwanda bounced back with a hard-fought win over Lesotho in June.

Thanks to their superior goal difference, they sit at the top of the group, ahead of South Africa and Benin, who also have seven points. Despite Nigeria’s superior history— three AFCON titles and six World Cup appearances—matches against Rwanda have often been closely contested. In their seven previous encounters, Nigeria has won twice, drawn four times, and lost once.

All three of Nigeria’s trips to Rwanda have ended in draws, with their only goal on Rwandan soil coming from Obafemi Martins in a 2005 World Cup qualifier.

Their most recent meeting, in November 2023, saw Rwanda come from behind to beat Nigeria 2-1 in Uyo— Rwanda’s first-ever victory over the Super Eagles. This is expected to be a closely fought, low-scoring match.

None of the last seven meetings between these two teams have produced more than two goals. Rwanda’s defence has been one of the strongest in the qualifiers, keeping three clean sheets in four games.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has struggled to secure wins and will need to improve if they want to stay in contention for a World Cup spot.

