W.African Mediators Leave Niger Without Meeting Leader Of Junta

In the wake of the Niger Republic coup, a team from the West African regional bloc of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) left the country without meeting the leader of the junta that seized power.

New Telegraph gathered that the ECOWAS group arrived in Niamey on Thursday “but did not spend the night” as planned, nor did they meet with coup leader, Abdourahamane Tiani or deposed President Mohamed Bazoum.

According to the Nigerian Presidency, the delegation was led by former Nigerian President, Abdulsalami Abubakar and was initially due to meet Tiani to present ECOWAS’s demands.

Nigeria, the regional giant, holds the rotating chair of ECOWAS, which imposed sanctions and gave the putschists a week to restore Bazoum to office on Sunday.

President Bola Tinubu, on the other hand, stated that the bloc will do all possible to resolve the conflict amicably, but that military action could be used as a last resort.

Meanwhile, Niger’s junta has warned that it will respond with force.

“Any aggression or attempted aggression against the State of Niger will see an immediate and unannounced response from the Niger Defence and Security Forces on one of (the bloc’s) members,” one of the putschists said in a statement read on national television late Thursday.