Vwaere Diaso: Like Candle In The Wind

She had hoped to leave the one year compulsory housemanship in the next two weeks. She had dreams, just like other medi- cal doctors, who just left school and have finished their housemanship. Perhaps, Miss Vwaere Diaso, had planned on travelling abroad to further her studies or practice her profession, where she expected a good life. But all that vanished last week, when she fell to her death in a Lagos General Hospital elevator.

She had ordered food and was on her way down to pick the food from a dispatch rider, when the unthinkable happened. The elevation crashed from the 10th floor and had the young doctor trapped at the floor for minutes. She was to die later from injuries sustained. For her family, relatives and friends, it is shocking news, heart rending and disaterous.

For the Lagos State Government and the managers of the affected Hospital, it is the worst news they wanted to share with the public. Many have described Nigeria as a country where the system sacrifices its own people on the altar of negligence and mediocrity.

It has become frequent happenings where young professionals whose parents have given their arm and leg to nurture, are killed at that time what they are about to blossom. Similar case happened in 2022, when a young female doctor, Chinelo Megafu was killed as terrorists attacked a Abuja-Kaduna train.

A few critics have continued to state that the continuous recycling of bad leaders have created a system which gives its people practically nothing to survive but takes away everything they work hard to build. This unending cycle of uncertainty has millions of young Nigerians flee overseas for better future.

Popular gospel singer and Minister of God, Nathanielblow, was one of the many Nigerians who took to the social media to express sadness over the demise of the doctor. “To say I am pained by this news is an understatement. A purely avoidable event if things were done as they should. The untimely death of Dr Vweare Diaso, who died due to the crash of an elevator. I am really pained by this. We can’t keep sacrificing our people on the altar of mediocrity and negligence.

“More so, a young doctor that we barely have enough of. This should be investigated and adequate measures put in place to prevent more painful outcomes like this. I pray for her family and loved ones. May they find strength even at this difficult time,” he wrote.

The late female doctor, hails from Ewu Kingdom, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, and on that note, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has called on Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the police to investigate the death of Dr Vwaere Diaso. In a condolence message on Thursday signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, the governor described the incident as tragic and avoidable.

Oborevwori condoled with the Diaso family and the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) on the tragic death of the doctor. He said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Delta, I commiserate with the family of Kennedy Diaso of Ewu Kingdom, the Urhobo nation, friends and colleagues of the deceased on the tragic death of their promising daughter, Vwaire.

“This incident is tragic, painful, grievous and a great loss not just to the family but to the entire nation and humanity. “While we mourn her unfortunate and avoidable death, the hospital management failed in their duty to maintain facilities at the hospital which caused her untimely death.

“I therefore call on the Lagos State Government and Police authorities to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident with a view to avoiding future reoccurrence.”