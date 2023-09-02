VP@57: Shettima, A Mentor Who Stands Out- Zulum

Vice President Kashim Shettima has received a heartfelt congratulations from Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum on his 57th birthday.

Zulum who took to his official Facebook page in the early hour of Saturday to celebrate the Vice President on the occasion of his birthday anniversary described Shettima as a fantastic and modest mentor who is a very hard to find.

According to him, Shettima is a mentor who provides his mentees with uncommon chances to distinguish themselves.

A quote attributed to Steven Spielberg once given by Zulum said, “The delicate balance of mentoring someone is not moulding them in your own image, but allowing them the opportunity to construct themselves.

“Now, in his unique style of mentorship, His Excellency, Vice President Kashim Shettima, GCON, liberally gave us (his mentees) the rare opportunities of using what we have learnt from him to independently create our own identities of leadership for the benefit of our people in Borno State and beyond.

“Today and always, we celebrate a great and humble mentor whose type is very difficult to find.

“May Allah in His infinite Grace, grant the Vice President many more years with the best of health and strength, the best of faith, the best of wisdom, the best of inner peace and the best of prosperity in this world and in the hereafter. Aamin!

“Happy 57th Birthday to His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON, Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.”