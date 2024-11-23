VP, Two Teachers, Guard Arrested Over Students, Residents Clash In Oyo Community

Share

Following a clash between students and residents of Ogbomoso Town, Oyo State, over disputed passage of commercial motorcycles within the Areago Community High School in Ogbomoso, the Police have arrested a Vice Principal, two teachers and a guard to quell the crisis.

New Telegraph gathered that the conflict broke out between the students of the secondary school and residents when an altercation ensued between some students and some women residents in the neighbourhood who attempted to pass through the school premises on commercial motorcycle.

The residents were prevented by the students because the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of the school had embarked on erection of perimeter fence to prevent the porous state of security in the school.

Sunday Telegraph learnt that four staff of the school among whom are a Vice Principal (Administration), Mr Ajayi; two senior teachers, Mr. Oladeji and Mr. Adekunle; and a day guard in the school, have been arrested.

They were detained at Owode Divisional Police Station, Ogbomoso, according to the statement made available to Saturday Telegraph.

A teacher in the school who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the construction of the fence became imperative because the school had become porous. To him, a lot of untoward things were daily recorded in the school as a result of porosity of the school.

In a bid to having an amicable resolution of the crisis, Sunday Telegraph gathered on Saturday that the four staff were being processed to be released on bail as the concerned stakeholders were making efforts to settle.

