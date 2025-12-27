Vp Shettima, Zulum Visit Victims Of Borno Mosque Attack

Vice President Kashim Shettima and Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, on Friday, paid a visit to victims of Wednesday December 24 bomb blast at a mosque in Maiduguri, that are currently receiving treatment at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH).

The visit was to sympathise with those injured in the devastating explosion that targeted a mosque in Gamboru Market. The attack, which was believed to have been carried out by Boko Haram insurgents, resulted in multiple ca- sualties and injuries.

Speaking to journalists, at the hospital, Shettima, who was accompanied by Governor Zulum, consdoled the victims and reiterated President Bola Tinubu administration’s commitment to ending the threat of terrorism and restoring lasting peace in the country.

Shettima said; “I want to assure the state government and the people of Borno and by extension, the country at large that the Federal Government remains committed to securing the lives and property of its citizens. “Most importantly, we are united in victory as well as challenges; and we are united as a nation.

We are one nation with common destiny, by the grace of God, this madness will soon be over”. “We are here on behalf of the President to sympathize with the victims and the good people of Borno and by extension the nation to let them know that the government remains unwaveringly committed to securing the lives and properties of the citizens.

“The Governor of Borno has been up and doing, working round the clock to complement the efforts of the Federal Government and we sincerely appreciate the efforts and investment in the security architecture by state government.