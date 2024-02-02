VP Canvasses More Support For Food Security Agenda

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has said that Nigeria is ready for collaboration with global development partners to improve some sectors of the country’s economy, including food security as parts of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration’s 8-Point Renewed Hope Agenda.

He, therefore, urged global development partners to provide increased support for the Tinubu-led administration in implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly focusing on priority areas such as e-mobility, job creation, agriculture, food security and the power sector, among others. He stated this in the week when he received the Global Managing Director of the Tony Blair Institute, Mr Michael Mcnair, who was on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, in Aso Rock, Abuja.

According to the vice president, delivering on these priority areas would significantly contribute to addressing challenges faced by the country, especially the security situation arising from terrorism, kidnapping and banditry. Shettima noted the Tinubu administration’s commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda and stressed the importance of translating words into action in leadership.

The vice president commended TBI’s partnership with Nigeria, especially in priority areas such as job creation, agriculture, food security, and support for the power sector. On his part, the Global Managing Director of the Tony Blair Institute, Mr. Michael McNair, praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima’s leadership.

He highlighted the Institute’s commitment to supporting growth and development in Africa, particularly in Nigeria, and expressed readiness to deploy additional resources to achieve set objectives. Others present at the meeting with the Vice President includes, TBI Regional Director, Anglophone West & Central Africa, Ope-Oluwa Adejoro; TBI Country Director for Nigeria, Joy Dariye, and senior executives at the Institute, Ahmed Ibrahim and Victor Adamu.