VP @ 57: Governor Zulum Calls Shettima Rare Mentor

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum has described Vice President Kashim Shettima, as “a great and humble mentor whose type is very difficult to find.”

Governor Zulum made this known on Friday midnight while wishing Vice President Kashim Shettima well wishes at his 57th Birthday, a message posted on his Facebook wall as was also shared by his media ai

Zulum said “I once read a quotation attributed to Steven Spielberg which said: “The delicate balance of mentoring someone is not creating them in your own image, but giving them the opportunity to create themselves.”

“Now, in his unique style of mentorship, His Excellency, Vice President Kashim Shettima, GCON, liberally gave us (his mentees) the rare opportunities of using what we have learnt from him to independently create our own identities of leadership for the benefit of our people in Borno State and beyond.”, Zulum said.

“Today and always, we celebrate a great and humble mentor whose type is very difficult to find. May Allah in His infinite Grace, grant the Vice President many more years with the best of health and strength, the best of faith, the best of wisdom, the best of inner peace and the best of prosperity in this world and in the hereafter. Aamin!” Zulum added in the message.

The message added, “Happy 57th Birthday to His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON, Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.”