Voting Ends In Kuje LG As Low Turnout Mars Exercise

Voting has concluded in most polling units in the Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

However, Saturday Telegraph observed a low turnout of voters in almost all the polling units visited.

One of the party agents who spoke with our correspondent on a condition of anonymity said, “We are surprised at the low turnout of voters.

“We don’t know why people did not come out to vote. For example, in my polling unit, 247 voters are expected to come and vote, but only 63 came out. That is not even up to half.

“My colleague called me from another polling unit and said the same thing”.

Meanwhile, the few voters who came out to vote were still hanging around their various units waiting for the counting of their votes.

The ban on movement was, however, not strict as cars and okadas were seen moving round.

Some shop owners equally opened thier shops and made sales.