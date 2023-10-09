Voting begins as Almond Insurance Industry Awards unveils nominees

The 2023 Almond Insurance Industry Awards has taken a step further as the nominees were unveiled over the weekend. The Panel of Judges headed by Ms. Prisca Soares officially released the names of nominees in the various categories. According to the organisers, the very thorough nomination process, which lasted for one month, had top management staff of insurance and broking firms, corporate and individual clients nominating companies, and individuals based on the criteria provided. Although some of the nominations were disallowed due to noncompliance with the criteria, over 300 people combined with companies participated in the process. At the end of the rigorous finetuning exercise by the judges, the following companies and individuals emerged as nominees in some of the categories.

In the Life Insurance category, 10 companies emerged. They include Mutual Benefits Life Assurance Ltd, Coronation Life Insurance Company Ltd, AIICO Insurance Plc, Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Ltd, African Alliance Insurance Plc, Capital Express Assurance Co. Ltd, Old Mutual Nig. Life Insurance Company Ltd, Custodian Life Assurance Limited, Zenith Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd, and LASACO Assurance Plc. The General Insurance category has NEM Insurance Plc, Coronation General Insurance Plc, AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, Custodian & Allied Insurance Plc, Anchor Insurance Company Limited, Leadway Assurance Co. Ltd, and Cornerstone Insurance Plc For micro insurance and Takaful, four companies emerged. They are Goxi Microinsurance Limited, Noor Takaful Insurance Limited, Hilal Takaful Nigeria Limited, and Salam Takaful Insurance Company Ltd.

On Insurance CEO of the year category, Mr. Kunle Ahmed – (CEO) AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, Mr. Tope Smart (MD/CEO) NEM Insurance Plc, Mr. Tunde Hassan Odukale (MD/CEO) Leadway Assurance Co. Ltd, and Mr. Augustine Osegha Ebose (MD/CEO) Anchor Insurance Company Limited emerged. INSURANCE BROKING COMPANY OF THE YEAR Also, for Broking Company of the Year, BOFF & Co. Ins. Brokers Ltd, Y.O.A Insurance Brokers Ltd, Scib Nigeria & Co Ltd, Golan Heights Ins. Brokers Ltd, HOGG Robinson Nigeria Ltd, FSL Insurance Brokers Ltd, and ATIAT Insurance Brokers Ltd were nominated. Those nominated for insurance brokers of the year include Mr. Oreoluwa Ebuoluwa Olarinmoye – (CEO BOFF & Co. Ins. Brokers Ltd), Mr. Shola Tinubu. – (CEO Scib Nigeria & Co Ltd) and Mrs. Enitan Solarin – (CEO Y.O.A Insurance Brokers Ltd). For the Reinsurance CEO of the category, Fola Daniel – (CEO – FBS Reinsurance Ltd), and Lawrence Nazare – (CEO – Continental Reinsurance Plc) were nominated.

Speaking at the media session, in Lagos, the Chairman of the Awards Panel of Judges Ms. Soares, said that winners in the various categories would be based on the decision of voters, who forms 60 per cent of the judging process while collated data from NAICOM would balance it up. To this end, she implore nominees to encourage their clients and the general public to visit the Awards Website (www.almondinsuranceindustryawards.com) to cast their votes. Although voting is free, companies as well as individual clients can vote just once in each of the categories.

The voting process will be closed on October 20, 2023 to allow for final processing by the Awards Panel of Judges before the Awards Nite on the 3rd of November at the Queens Park Events Center where WINNERS will be announced. The Annual Almond Insurance Industry Awards and Consumers’ Nite was instituted to reward the “Can Do Spirit”, of the men and women in the various arms of the insurance industry who strive daily to sell insurance products and services in Nigeria despite the myriad of challenges in the business environment and the low acceptability of insurance in Nigeria. The Awards which started in 2018 has grown to become the biggest night for insurance practitioners, policy makers, entertainers and the general public to have fun in a relaxed atmosphere. The epoch-making event will feature top rated Nigerian Comedians like Brain-jotter, Mr. Paul, AB Jokes, Akpan Okon, Cartoon Boy, MC Monica and a host of others. Music headliners this year are HarrySong, Skales, Terry G and a host of other new acts and dancers.