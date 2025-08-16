Votes should count in 2027 – Dr Jengeta

Dr. Ephias Jengeta is an international evangelist and the Founder of Family Worship Tabernacle International. In this interview with SUCCESS NWOGU, the South African cleric shares his thoughts on Nigerian, South African, Christianity, and contemporary issues

South Africans and Nigerians have some ties. In 2027, Nigeria will be having her elections. What is your advice to the Nigerian electorate?

My advice is simple. Let’s look up to God. There should be less corruption. Let’s live in the will of the people. Let the people themselves choose who they want. And that is the major thing. Let the people choose who they want. And once that happens, we will have no problem.

We’ve had allegations of rigging, manipulation of the electoral process. As an international evangelist, what is your advice to politicians?

This is exactly what I’m saying. That once people are allowed to choose who they want, they will not have all this. The reason why we have manipulation and corruption and vote rigging is that somebody wants to be in power where they are not loved or needed by the masses. So, we are saying, let the people choose who they want. I don’t care who it is or who it’s going to be.

Once people get what they want, let it be so. Let it be the will of the people.

From the look of things, you see that Nigeria is reducing in terms of indices of development. What is the cause?

That one is an African disease. It has to be tackled as an African effort and endeavor. All African nations are the same. We just need to believe in ourselves, work for ourselves, and reduce poverty by creating industry and jobs, and reduce all this wickedness. And then we are set to go.

Many Nigerians are moving abroad for greener pastures. Is it a good development? What is the cause?

At the end of the day, we are having that experience everywhere else again in Africa. But people have no choice. People must go where they find something good. But I also have something, maybe bad or good, for our African brothers. Let’s not go out there because I don’t see anything out there. Let’s enjoy, work for ourselves, and like I’m saying, let’s vote. One of the problems is that when it is time to vote, people don’t go out to vote. People talk. People shout. But the time comes to vote for who they are; they don’t go out there to vote. What are you going to do in the United Kingdom? What are you going to do in America? Stay in your country. Vote for the candidate that you want in your numbers. And numbers, sometimes, and they say they don’t lie.

But you discover people are having apathy because the electoral process is compromised. Even voting, after voting, what plays out is not their vote; the elections are rigged. How do we address this problem?

Yeah, but if you check Kenya, up to now, Kenya is still on the streets. Because they are saying we don’t want this. Because it was clear to them that the election was rigged. And let’s allow people to protest peacefully and hear their voices. And this has not been an African thing. Everywhere you go, if people want to peacefully protest or share their minds, they are beaten. They are brutalized. They are killed. So we are saying if people have a say because they are not happy with this and that, let them go out to air their views peacefully.

At the same time, we also don’t want a scenario where we destroy our infrastructure. It’s something else to protest, but it’s something else to destroy the infrastructure. So that’s the problem also with our African brothers. If they are allowed, they go out of their way.

Nigerians and South Africans have had good ties, but recently xenophobia has set in. How do we address this issue where Nigerians in South Africa feel unsafe?

I am one person who believes that home is always the best. Let’s come back home and develop our nation. That’s the problem, because if you always play at your neighbor’s house, one time or the other, they’ll get fed up with you. So that’s the thing for me. We have our nation, Zimbabwe. We have our nation, Nigeria. We have our nation, South Africa. Each one must be in their nation. Let’s visit each other. But also, as Africans, learn to stick to our own home and develop it, not ourselves. And nobody will exploit us. Nobody will beat us.

Nobody will do anything to us. Why? Because we are in our nation. So for me, that’s another syndrome that we need to address with our people. Because they go out there and complain and report that they are being chased by the ruling government, they are being brutalized, which sometimes is not true. It’s because they want to seek asylum. They want to seek refugee status, which is not good. Let’s come back and build our nation. For Africa, the African spirit should thrive.

But Africans should be able to have that Ujama or feeling of oneness and stay wherever they want and contribute.

Very correct! But that’s what I believe. I must come here like I’ve done as a visitor, stay for two months, do my business, and go back home. I must go back to South Africa. I must go to Ghana. So I must then take Ghana as my nation. It is not. Even the Bible says; Don’t always visit your brother. He will soon get fed up with you. So it’s biblical. So the minute we don’t stay in our nation and do this, we’ll keep blaming them because at the same time, they also want jobs for their nation. And if you look at the case of Zimbabwe, millions of Zimbabweans are in South Africa. So obviously, your neighbor will feel suffocated. And the reaction, yes, we are not condoning the reaction, but they are left with no choice because they also want jobs for their national children who are many in the streets.

Well, I know you may be a sports lover. How do you respond to Nigerians, the Falcons, and their victory?

Oh, yes. I am a Nigerian fan now. I love Nigeria. I mean, you guys, your business now and then. I love Nigerian songs. From the Super Eagles, playing against our warriors, your soccer is fantastic. I watched the finals of the Falcons vs the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco on July 26, 2025. Oh, the Nigerian girls played so well. We just pray. And the same spirit we are encouraging. There should be less corruption. Let’s push on. Look at the girl child. Let’s support the girl child. It’s very important and encouraging.

What role do you believe the church should play in addressing insecurity and terrorism issues in some parts of Nigeria?

It is the same thing again, where we allow the West to come and divide us. Let’s not allow the West to come and divide us by funding a certain terrorist group, pumping money into this tribe. So, again, in the same spirit that we are saying, we are one nation. Nigerians are one. There mustn’t be evil. We are one family. Let’s stick together, stand together, and fight terrorism. It is a nation of Nigeria, but if we are divided among ourselves, then the enemy has a door to come and manipulate and pay money to this tribe or to that. And at the end of the day, the enemy makes us fight ourselves. And then who loses? It’s we.

Looking at religious leaders, in particular in Nigeria, how will they contribute to promoting national unity and reconciliation?

Not by talking too much, but by praying. The Bible is clear. It said, “If my people who are called by my name shall humble themselves, seek the face of the Lord, and pray. I, the Lord, will hear in heaven. The major part of the church is to pray, pray for the leaders. Let’s not criticize the leaders. That’s one of the things that I’m against as a church. It’s not for the church to criticize the people who are in leadership. The Bible is clear in Hebrews 12:44, God is the one who installs leaders. So let’s allow God. When it is their time, whoever they are who is in power, let’s pray for them.

Let’s continue to leave them in the hands of the Lord. If God did not want Nebuchadnezzar to be there, you chase him out. But if it is His will, who are we to fight the will of God? That’s what I believe. The church must pray. The church must encourage unity, not attack the ruling party or the ruling government. It must not come from the church.

The late former President Muhammadu Buhari ruled Nigeria for eight years as a civilian President, from May 29, 2015, to May 29, 2023. He was a Muslim. Now we are having a Muslim, President Bola Tinubu, who has completed the second year of his 4-year first term, too. Would you wish for a Christian to become the next president of Nigeria in 2027?

We might wish as a people, but what does God say? So if that’s the will of God, for me, I don’t look at Muslim or Christian. I look at good leadership. Let’s not divide ourselves ethnically or religiously. It does not pay, and it will not pay in any nation. We are brothers. We are one family. We are one country. Let’s stand together. If Christians are in power, let’s support them. If Muslims are in power, let’s support them.

Do you believe bad leadership has been the bane of Nigeria?

Obviously! Bad leadership fueled by divisions and a lack of unity. But Nigeria is a good country. I like Nigeria. God has blessed the country, and you have everything, and I keep praying for you.

How do you think South Africa’s religious community can work together to address issues of poverty and inequality?

The same thing works in South Africa. We just have to be united and fight poverty and corruption. And number one, like I said, by making sure that we work hard to increase our industry, empower our youth, one of the things that we see in Africa is that we have so much money going to the government. We have so much investment in the motorcades and pay, salaries, and allowances of the government officials. And if we could reduce that and pull this money into the country for everybody else to benefit, I think that can help Africa.

So what role can faith-based organizations play in promoting social cohesion and reconciliation in South Africa?

We should pray. Talk less and pray. That’s what is important. That’s what God has told me, and I’ll stick to that.

So how can religious leaders in South Africa contribute to the country’s ongoing effort to promote economic development and reduce poverty?

We pray and we go to work, encouraging our Christian brothers. The problem is, we have Christians who think that prayer and fasting are all that we need to do. After we’ve prayed, after we’ve fasted, we must also go and work. Let’s be entrepreneurs. Let’s be hard-working in terms of working for ourselves. Working for other people is good. Working for companies is something else. But let’s learn to work for ourselves, create jobs for ourselves.

Globally, what are your thoughts on the intersection of faiths and politics in modern society?

That one is a universal issue, and we need God to help us. Again, nations should come together. We are brothers, again, at that level. Let’s learn to support each other. One nation might be less than the other, but that does not mean they are less. Let’s support each other and stand together as a family, and we will come out of this problem.

So how can religious leaders promote peace and understanding in a world increasingly divided by conflict and extremism?

Let’s not give our ears to the West. Let’s go to the Bible as a religious person. Judas sold Jesus, his master, for only 30 pieces of silver. And this is what is happening. So let’s not be divided by the West, by whatever they are offering us, to the detriment of our people. And that’s what is happening. And also, we need to understand that poverty, when somebody is poor, they can do anything. They can do anything. Once they are offered anything, they can compromise. So we need to pray that God chases away poverty from Africa.

Though the issue of social media, artificial intelligence, and other innovations is good, they seem to have some negative effects. How can the youth be groomed to avoid the negative impacts of these developments, social media, and the rest? And Artificial Intelligence (AI), as you mentioned, looks at the youth. Once you engage in AI and what you are talking about, the youth are now forced to be lazy. Well, there’s no more need for creative thinking. They are now using social media too. They can change a human being into a dog, anyhow. So there’s no more creative thinking in my youth. So we need to look at it and say, okay, fine. It’s the development of the media.

We are happy with the development of technology. But let it not be the God of the nation. Let’s allow the youth to have creative thinking, creative jobs by way of working for themselves, more than sticking to the social media thing.

So what role do you think that faith-based organizations should play in addressing global issues like climate change and economic inequality? They should come together as nations, helping each other. We have nations that are very big and richer than others. They must lend money to this poor nation. And we should help ourselves as poor nations and small nations. That’s what I believe. The bigger brother must help the small brother or the younger brother.

So how can the global church respond to the growing trend of secularism and declining religious affiliation in many parts of the world? It is happening everywhere. Like the Muslims are infiltrating. If you go to South Africa, they are infiltrating because they are rich. They are coming there, buying big lands and building their schools, and pushing their mosques there. Let them be the bosses.

So, as Christians, let’s pray as Muslims. Let’s just be one people. I mustn’t use my muscles because I have money and I come and manipulate. And that’s what is happening.

My friend, the Bible is clear. Money answers everything. So, he who has money is a better voice. So what are the key challenges facing interfaith dialogue and cooperation in today’s world and how can it be overcome? Prayer is the key. But working together, cooperation as a nation is one of the things that I’ve seen that can help us.

How has your ministry made impact in society and how did you start?

I got saved many years ago. And I went to Bible College many years ago. Did my diploma, degree, PhD and I’m still pursuing it. The Lord has been good. The ministry is growing in leaps and bounds. We are all over the world. Family Worship Technically is a ministry that the Lord, by the grace of God, helped me to find. And we are spreading like wildfire. Over seven branches in Southern Africa, America, Europe and many other areas. Globally, we are spreading. By the grace of God, the impact has been amazing. It is not what I can talk about here. The blind are seeing. The lame are walking. The Lord has been standing for His word. And it’s been happening. So it’s not like we are doing this at night. It’s happening. The evidence of the power of God has been so huge.

I’m just coming from Ondo State. It was amazing. Great things happened. One guy could not see for many years. The Lord made him to see. One guy could not walk for many years. But the Lord strengthened his legs and he started walking. And he’s right there on my page. He’s there, daylight.

I was here in Lagos. A guy could not walk for over 10 years. By the grace of God, he woke up and started running. And he’s there. And Jesus has been healing people. These, I have mentioned, are just major highlights. There are so many testimonies. One of them was a lady who was pregnant; the doctor said the baby was breached. But I prayed and the baby turned to the right position in full view of people. So these are not things that we are saying are happening far away. God is using us to do them right there and while people are watching. And I am promising Nigeria that one prophet, Dr. Ephias Jengeta is right here. And the Lord is going to cause mayhem in the kingdom of the enemy. I promise because it’s not me. It’s the one that sent me. I’ve seen Him. This is what he said many years ago when he called me. He said, “son, each time you stand up, I will manifest myself.” And I’ve seen it.

Tell us your crusade at Igbogbo 1, Ikorodu District in Lagos State of Assemblies of God Church, shepherd by Rev Godwin Chukwuemeka Ugwu?

Oh my God, that was amazing. To start with, the man is so humble. I’ve seen humble pastors, humble ministers, and this man were so humble. And because of the humility the man has, you could see the acceptance and the welcome was so much. And God did a lot of things. I can’t speak for him, but I believe I left him happy. Yes. To the glory of God, because God ministered to His people and I left them still crying for more. Yes. Like what happened in Ondo. I remember I had to run out of the pulpit because even when I was out, they were still chasing me. I mean, in my car, they were still, which means people were blessed. So we thank God for whatever he’s been doing.

So, how soon should we hope to see you again in Nigeria? Next year I’ll be here. October, because there are so many invitations, I’m sitting on so many invitations. Some want me to continue until the end of August, but in October I’m coming, because I have to go back. September 17 is my birthday. And it’s going to be our 10th anniversary as a ministry. So I have to go back and do that huge conference. But I’m coming back very soon.

Do you have any hope that you will establish a church in Nigeria?

God will. Remember, I believe whatever I do, I hear from God. Once he says it, who am I to say no?

You are handsome and wealthy. How do you deal with the opposite sex?

Yeah, I don’t want to lie to you. This is the price in the kingdom of God. But you need to understand that sociology says a man is a victim of his upbringing. My upbringing has been such that I was taught to fear God. So it will not start today, but God has blessed me. It will not start today that I am this or that. My upbringing has been to fear God. And that’s my teaching. And that’s my conviction. And I believe that. And I encourage even other brothers to run away from sexual sin. Even if you fall, that’s not the end of anything. The Bible says that the just fall or might fall several times, but they will rise. And so what is important is if you have made a mistake, rise and move on. But we preach righteousness. We preach purity. We preach the fear of God. Which is, again, the problem that we’re having in the nation. Why is the church failing to impact the government? It’s because they have made themselves appear as if they have nothing to offer. Because some of them are even worse than the government, some of them are worse than the world. But there are still some who have integrity and have shown transparency and trustworthiness. So we are encouraging our brothers in the Lord. Let’s rise. Let’s preach righteousness and Peace. Let’s not fuel division on the pulpit. So let’s stick to the word.

What’s your word to Nigerians?

And the Lord is about to manifest himself. He is continuing because we started last week, and this is my second, if not third, week. In my next outreach, I’m saying, bring your sick. Bring those who are afflicted by diverse situations, those who have lost hope. Those who thought they could not do anything in life. I’ve seen God raise me from nothing to something. I’ve seen God raising people from nothing to something. And this is my conviction. If you trust God, the Bible is clear: nothing shall be impossible with him. With people, it’s very dire. I have been traveling on the streets. I looked at people, many of them are poor. People are struggling. But we trust God that if we believe in Him, He will lift even those poor people to great people. So let’s believe in God as Nigerians. Let’s trust God. He’s able to do anything that we desire.

What do you see as the future of Nigeria?

I see a bright future. I’m always optimistic. I’m one person who does not see it the other way. I’m not a negativist. I’m a positivist. Nigeria is a beautiful country, and we have beautiful leaders. Let’s pray for them. Let’s trust God for the best out of the same leaders God has installed at the moment. Believe in God. If he wills, he will give us better. But we have them. Let’s pray for them. And Nigeria is one of the nations in the African continent, in fact, the brightest star in terms of human and mineral endowment. Like your sports, Nigeria is fantastic. Many countries in Africa are looking up to Nigeria.

Do you believe that females have a role to play in the political advancement of this country?

There’s no female, no male. There’s no Jew, no gender. That’s what scripture says. So let’s empower women. Let’s allow them to be in the spotlight. Let’s allow them, listen here, it’s not like women or men. Let anybody be qualified by merit. If anybody is educated, no matter who they are, if they have political ambitions, why must they not come and stand? And if they win, we are ready to have a female president, even in Nigeria, if they qualify.

So, how do you see this sit-tight syndrome among African leaders? You see somebody 80 years old, who has spent two or more terms, does he still want to spend more terms?

I’ll be honest with you, unfortunately, at the moment, it’s not only in Africa, but go in America, go in Europe. So let’s not also look at Africa and think we are the only demonized people. It’s happening in many countries of the world. Power is sweet. Even in church. Today, nobody wants to leave their pupils. So power is like intoxicating. Power intoxicates. So everywhere, power is like that.

But as Christians, we are saying we need to know that when God puts you in some place, you are there for a season and a reason. Do that reason and for that season.