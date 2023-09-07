Votes For PDP Will Be Reciprocated With Good Governance At Grassroots – Aziegbemi

The Chairman of the Edo State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Tony Aziegbemi on Thursday said the party will not take the overwhelming vote of confidence passed on the party by Edo voters in Saturday council election for granted but will be reciprocated with good governance.

Evaluating the last Saturday’s council election at a press conference in Benin, Aziegbemi said, the overwhelming support could be described as a covenant between the party and the Edo people.

He assured that the PDP will not disappoint the people but will strive to ensure that the newly elected local government chairmen and councilors keep to the dictates of the manifesto of the party.

According to him, on Saturday, September 2nd, 2023, Edo voters came out in their numbers and voted overwhelmingly for all the PDP chairmanship and councillorship candidates in the 18 local governments and 192 wards in the State.

“Indeed it was a loud endorsement and a vote of confidence in the PDP administration led by His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki, the Executive Governor of Edo State.

“The outcome is reflective of the dominance of the PDP in Edo State and the vigorous campaigns carried out by the party across all the 18 LGAs, 192 Wards, and 4519 units in the state.

“We will not take this overwhelming vote of confidence in our party by the Edo State voters for granted rather, we make a covenant this day not to disappoint the people,” he said.

The Edo PDP Chairman also vowed that the party shall strive to ensure that the elected representatives keep to the dictates of the manifesto of the party which emphasizes transparency, equity, fairness, and justice in the utilization of resources for the development of our local governments for the overall benefits of our people.

“The elected chairmen and councilors will immediately key into the templates which have been put in place by the Governor Obaseki led administration that has seen Edo State becoming the hub of new businesses, educational revitalization, sports, agriculture and other essentials of development.

“We also appreciated the State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSEC) for standing upright and shunning all intimidation and blackmail tactics deployed by some enemies of democracy, before, during, and after the Local Government Councils elections”.

“The Edo PDP also wishes to pay glowing tributes to His Excellency, the Governor of Edo State, for allowing the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC), to be truly independent indeed thereby allowing for election results that reflect the wishes of the people. The Governor has by this displayed that he is a true democrat.

“We would also like to pour encomiums on the opposition parties for putting us in a gallant fight. In democracy, the minority will have their say but the majority will always have the trophy, just as we extend our hands of fellowship to all who participated in the elections and call on them to join in our determination to make life meaningful and better for our people at the grassroots.

“The victory in such a contest does not belong to any individual or party but to democracy” he declared.