Voters Turnout: INEC Urges Anambra People To Change Narrative

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed concerns over the dwindling number of voters in Anambra, urging the people of the state to use the Saturday governorship election to change the narrative of voter apathy in the state.

INEC’s Chairman, Prof Joash Amupitan, at the Anambra commission’s election stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja yesterday, urged the people to say ‘No’ to vote buying and all forms of election rigging.

According to him, the success of the election depends not just on INEC’s readiness but on the active participation of the citizens.

He said: “The greatest threat to democracy is indifference,” adding that any citizen who refused to vote had no right to complain. Amupitan said from the antecedents, even from the Second Republic, Anambra had been a hotbed of elections and politics in Nigeria, stressing, however, that statistics of voting in the state over the years had been dwindling. He added: “This is not what we desire for this election.

That is why it’s very important for those that have taken the pain to register and have their voters’ cards, to please come out and vote on Nov. 8.”