Voter’s Apathy Mars Rivers Bye-Election

There has been a low turn-out of voters in Saturday’s bye-election for the vacant seats in Ahoada East Constituency II and Khana Constituency II in the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The elections, which was conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), experienced a very low turn out of voters, despite the early arrival of electoral officials in some parts of Ahoada East and Khana.

In Khana Constituency II, the election was conducted in 16 polling units in the constituency, recorded generally low voter turnout.

However, there was a more visible turnout at the polling unit of the APC candidate compared to other units visited.

During the election, the people of the area moved around freely, while commercial activities went on with small businesses opening shop despite the restriction of movements as eligible voters exercised their franchise.

Overall, voting was smooth and peaceful as voters quietly voted for their preferred candidates among the parties listed by the INEC in the ballot, including the Action Alliance (AA), All Progressives Congress (APC), New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Young Progressives Party (YPP), and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Two major parties, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), were not listed by INEC in the ballot papers as parties in the election.

In Ahoada East I, the election resembles what happened in Khana as materials arrived on time but voters felt reluctant to come out to vote, while commercial activities thrived and people moved around freely.

In Ogbele Community, Ward 9, Unit 1, the presence of INEC officials in charge of the election had to wait for a while for voters to begin to arrive and queue up to vote.

Meanwhile, the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Gabriel Yomere, has described the ongoing bye-election in the state as peaceful and orderly during an assessment tour of voting activities in some wards 8 and 3 in Khana constituency II, in Rivers.

He stated that despite voter apathy, the exercise had progressed without violence, describing the development as commendable and reassuring, noting that INEC should not be blamed for the voter apathy.

The REC said that the commission fulfilled its responsibility by carrying out adequate publicity and necessary preparations ahead of the election, and commended efforts made by INEC and civil society organisations in the sensitisation of voters before the election.

“We took it upon ourselves to go from local council to local council, pleading with traditional rulers, politicians, and CSOs to encourage voters,” he said.