Voters’ Apathy, Heavy Security Presence In Ondo Bye-Election

There was a low turnout of voters in parts of Akoko Northeast/Northwest federal constituency where the bye-election to replace Minister of Interior, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo took place on Saturday.

In some voting units in Akoko Northwest local government, there was low turnout while there was massive turnout in others. However, the election was a peaceful voting process in various units of the local government.

The candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Ifeoluwa Ehindero described the election as peaceful saying the election was held without hitches in Akoko Northwest local government area of the State.

Speaking he cast his vote around 9 am, Ehindero said “By my assessment, the process has been very calm and peaceful. There has not been any negative report from anywhere and I am hoping that it will continue like this. We have been monitoring all polling units across the 23 wards and 329 polling units in this federal constituency and we have not heard any negative report so far.

“Usually, during by-elections, the turnout is always low, compared to the general elections, so, we expected that it wouldn’t be as much as that of the general elections the turnout is not as high as we expect but from what I am hearing from other polling units, we are hoping that our people will still come out to vote. We still have enough time since it is between 8 am and 2 pm.

“The reports we are hearing show that the people are happy, and I am optimistic that it is going to be a landslide victory. The security agencies have been of good conduct so far. At my polling unit, security men have been professional and there has not been any report of security breaches across the wards.

“The voting materials arrived on time. the INEC officials arrived on time and I believe the same thing has been happening across the polling units. I feel INEC was well prepared for this election.”

Similarly, the state chairman of the APC, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, commended the party members, INEC, and security operatives for their conduct during the election.

Adetimehin was optimistic that the party’s candidate, Ehindero, would win the election landslide. He said that under his chairmanship, the party had harvested chieftains of the opposition parties and would continue to deplete their camps.

His words “We have been able to hold the party together and by the special grace of God, we will coast home to victory in the November governorship election.”

Also, a chieftain of the APC, Oyeniyi Oseni said the turnout in Akoko Northeast has been impressive as people turn out en mass to cast their vote for candidates of their choice.

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Olalekan Bada described the election as peaceful in some units in his local government.

Bada said “Where I voted in Ward 01, Unit 12 in Ikare-Akoko is very peaceful. I voted around 10:00 a.m., and voting had been going on smoothly. The security arrangement was perfect.

“Due to the rotational agreement, it is the turn of Akoko North-East. If it goes to the northwest, it will take 11 years to come back to the North-East. So, I have the advantage.”