Voter Registration Meaningless Without Electoral, Judicial Reforms – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has warned that voter registration alone is insufficient if it is not accompanied by deep electoral and judicial reforms.

Atiku stated on Thursday that strengthening electoral integrity, securing public confidence in the process, and promoting judicial independence are critical for a functioning democracy.

He highlighted the low voter turnout in the 2023 elections, noting that only 24.9 million of the 93.47 million registered voters participated in the presidential and National Assembly elections, a mere 26.72 per cent, the lowest since the return to democracy in 1999.

“Something must be done to check this decline if citizens are to continue to engage with democratic processes,” he said.

Atiku stressed the urgent need to address issues with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), electronic transmission of results, and other election-related processes in line with constitutional provisions, rather than leaving them to the discretion of judges.

Quoting Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, former Chairman of the Human Rights Commission, Atiku called for amendments to the 2022 Electoral Act to: Mandate the use of BVAS for voter accreditation, Require electronic transmission of election results from polling units to the INEC Result Viewing (iREV) portal, Ensure collation of results at ward, local government, and state levels is based solely on electronically transmitted data, with no manual overrides.

He further argued that the positions of INEC Chairman, Resident Electoral Commissioners, and National Electoral Commissioners should be determined through democratic voting by Nigerians, not appointments by the Executive.

“It is INEC’s duty to prove substantial compliance with the Electoral Act and Constitution during elections, not that of the petitioner,” Atiku added.