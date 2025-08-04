Voter Registration: A Duty Of Every Eligible Nigerian Citizen – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Bayelsa State, on Monday, said voter registration is not only a fundamental right but a duty of every eligible citizen of Nigeria.

This is said that no individual can vote in an election unless he/she is duly registered to do so.

Speaking during a media briefing, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Mallam Isah Shaka Ehimeakhe, maintained that a pre-registration of voters will begin on the 18th of August 2025 via the official INEC portal, urging all Nigerians who have attained the age of 18 and have not registered to seize the opportunity.

He said that the commission was fully prepared for the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) Exercise across the state.

He said the portal will enable citizens to fill an application form and upload their details online, adding that people should validate their registration at any of the approved designated centres.

The REC further said that registered voters who wish to change their voting locations, update their information or replace their list or damaged PVCs can also do so via the portal.

He called on all stakeholders, traditional rulers, religious leaders, political parties, youth and women groups, civil society organisations, the media and community heads to support and promote this voter registration drive.

” Voter registration is not only a fundamental right but also a duty of every eligible citizen of Nigeria. No individual can vote in an election unless they are duly registered to do so. We are all Nigerians who have attained the age of 18 and have not registered to seize this opportunity.

“In-Person/Physical registration commences on Sunday, August 25th, 2025, at all INEC Local Government Area Registration Centres across Bayelsa state. All eligible persons are encouraged to begin the process early to avoid last-minute congestion”.

” Your Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) is your voice and power. Without it, you are excluded from the nation-building process and decision-making”.

“The registration is mainly for people who have clocked 18 years and for those who have not registered at all in order to avoid double registration. Underage registration will not be allowed.

“The commission remains resolute in protecting the voting rights of every eligible Nigerian. No eligible citizen will be denied the opportunity to register and vote.

” INEC will collaborate with security agencies and other partners to ensure a peaceful, secure and transparent registration exercise.” He said.