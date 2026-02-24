Voter Apathy Trails Local Polls In Abuja

The long awaited Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area councils elections have come and gone, but mixed reactions that followed it will keep reverberating for a long time, CALEB ONWE reports

From the results already declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC) seem to have maintained dominance in four Area councils, namely; Abuja Municipal Area Council ( AMAC) Bwari, Kwali, and Abaji.

The People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) established strong presence at the Gwagwalada Area Council, while the final results from Kuje was still been expected as at the time of filing this report.

Pre-election’s frenzy

Before the elections, several permutations and political gimmicks had permeated the atmosphere. Many people earnestly believed that the opposition leaders were going to muster the required political dexterity to replicate the feats of 2023, when the ruling party lost elections in Abuja.

While the PDP which used to be the domineering opposition party had been decimated by internal and external turblet political intrigues, the reinvigorated African Democratic Congress ( ADC) could not make the expected impact.

Inside Abuja gathered that while the ruling APC has vowed to reclaim FCT and sustain it as its empire, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike’s performance was another magic wand. Wike, though still an acclaimed supporter of a faction of PDP, had made it a point of duty to deliver FCT to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Apart from carrying out elaborate infrastructural development at different communities across the FCT which he had been using as a campaign strategy for Tinubu, Wike also openly declared support for only candidates who were pro-Tinubu.

It was alleged that a few days to the FCT Polls, Wike went round some of the communities convincing Chairmanship candidates of the PDP to step down for their APC’s counterparts. Inside Abuja learnt that less than 72 hours to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chairmanship candidate for Bwari Area Council, Julius Adamu, stepped down for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Joshua Ishaku Musa.

According to Adamu, “ his decision was as a result of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike’s intervention. I am standing here before you this afternoon to tell you that I have been in deep consultation with the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. And i have come to conclusion that I and Joshua, we are brothers. “It will not be nice for two brothers to kill themselves over one office.

Therefore, I have relinquished my support to Hon Joshua. I want to urge all my supporters to support Joshua to win this election,” he said. Also, in less than 24 hours after the PDP Chairmanship Candidate in AMAC, Hon. Zadna Dantani, stepped down for the APC candidate, Hon. Christopher Zakka Maikalangu.

Dantani, who equally said his decision to step down was the aftermath of intervention by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, added that he has also submitted a letter of withdrawal to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said; “My name is Hon. Zadna Dantani, the Chairmanship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Abuja Municipal Area Council for the Saturday’s Area Council elections. “I want to sincerely appreciate everyone who supported us and by the grace of God, we are doing it not because of our personal interests.

I am here to tell my people that as a candidate who is standing for this election, I have today, agreed based on the intervention of the Honourable Minister of FCT, Barrister Nyesom Wike, who is our leader in the party and the leader in FCT, who has called my attention to let us know that this is a brotherhood election.

“I am also doing this in support of the good works of the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I have consulted widely and by the grace of God we have agreed that we are no longer going to contest against my brother, Hon Christopher Zakka Maikalangu”.

Voter apathy

However, Inside Abuja observedd that the voter turnout was low especially in the city centre. The Minister decried the refusal of residents to come out to perform their civic duty to elect their representatives at the Area Councils. After monitoring the elections at different communities in some of the Councils, Wike confirmed that there was voter apathy at the city centres, as residents stayed away from polling stations.

Imposition of curfew

While opposition leaders blamed the low turnout of voters on the restriction of movement declared by the FCT Minis, the Minister has exonerated himself from such blame. Wike on Saturday said he didn’t impose any restrictions of movement on his own, but only implemented what President Bola Tinubu approved.

Recall that there had been a huge public outcry over the Minister’s announcement of movement restrictions in Abuja, between Friday 8:00pm and Saturday 6:00pm for the Area Council polls. The Minister who visited some of the polling stations, clarified that he only implemented what the President approved.

He said: “ It is unfortunate. I never imposed a curfew. In my statement, I said with the approval of Mr. President that there would be a restriction of movement from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. This is not the first time such a measure has been taken during elections.

“I clearly stated that it was with the approval of Mr. President. People should take time to read statements properly and understand what was said before reacting. I do not want to join issues. At the end of the election, when the results come out, we will all know. “The only issue we have observed is low voter turnout, particularly within the city, and that has always been the case.

However, when you go to some of the satellite towns, the turnout is quite impressive. “At this polling unit, you can see some protests, just as I was coming in. But what is important is that the election is peaceful — no violence, no destruction of ballot papers or ballot boxes”.

It was observed that on the morning of the election day, the streets were unusually calm. At some of the polling units in Asokoro,Garki and Wuse Zone 4, some prospective voters sat on plastic chairs under a faded canopy. Electoral officers shuffled papers. Security officers were seen loitering around without any voters in sight.

Residents’ pulse

Grace Okafor, a 32-year-old fashion designer in Gwarimpa, said her voter’s card is tucked away in a drawer because she no longer believe in elections in this country. She said, “I voted before. After all the promises, what has changed in my area? The roads are still bad. Water is still a problem.

So this time, I didn’t bother.” Her sentiment echoed across neighborhoods in Bwari, Kuje and Abaji. Young people, in particular, appeared disengaged from the electoral process.

Some cited disillusionment with politics; others complained about rising living costs and said local elections felt distant from their daily struggles. At a small grocery shop in Nyanya, 24-yearold university graduate Sadiq Musa said he forgot the election date entirely. “Nobody is talking about it like before.

It doesn’t feel important.” Inside Abuja gathered that low turnout figures at several polling units reflected that mood. Electoral officials quietly admitted that by early afternoon, participation was far below expectations.

Opposition leaders wail

While voters drifted away from the process, opposition leaders raised their voices. Immediately the results of the elections started coming from the INEC, some members of the opposition started wailing, condemning the process and INEC.

Some also accused the FCT Minister of intimidation, saying that putting pressure on some of the candidates of the opposition parties to step down for APC was not a good democratic norm.

One of the chieftain of ADC in Asokoro community, Musa Danladi described the election as “deeply flawed,” claiming that logistical lapses discouraged voters. He noted that the ruling party “ used vote buying to intimidate other parties”.

Inside Abuja also learnt that their “wailing,” as some ruling party supporters derisively called it, reverberated across radio stations and social media platforms. Videos of aggrieved candidates circulated online, showing heated exchanges with electoral officials and calls for cancellation of the results in certain wards.

Yet, for many residents, the political drama felt disconnected from their lived realities. “Politicians always complain when they lose,” said Chinedu Eze, a commercial driver waiting for passengers near Berger junction. “But when they win, everything is fine. It’s the same story.