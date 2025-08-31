Voter Apathy Mars Rivers’ LG Polls

There was voters apathy in the local government election in Rivers State yesterday as most voters remained at home, rather than exercising their civic duties.

Although the electoral staff of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RESIEC) arrived with voting materials early in some council areas and proceeded to the voting units, the number of voters who eventually turned out was below expectations.

Yesterday’s council election was organised by the administration of Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (rtd), Rivers State, following the Supreme Court’s February nullification of the local government election conducted in Rivers on October 5, 2024, by the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The apex court had ruled that the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), which conducted the October 5, election failed to meet the conditions in Section 150(3) of the Electoral Act.

Before yesterday’s election, the Rivers State Police Command had imposed a curfew to prevent the movement of people during the polls, to ensure that there is law and order and that voters trooped out in large numbers.

While the police succeeded in ensuring there was law and order, most voters simply shunned the polling units, with some claiming that the outcome of the election had been pre-determined; hence no need to go out and waste their time.

But the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, who cast his vote at about 10:30am, at his polling unit in Obio/Akpor LGA, dismissed the reports of voter apathy.

Wike said that the mere fact that voters didn’t show up to vote before 9am, did not translate to voters’ apathy, noting that the election had been peaceful and orderly.

Wike, who spoke to journalists shortly after casting his vote, said: “That is not correct (voters apathy). In most cases, the election starts at 10am. So, when you go to the polling unit by 9am, and you expect people to come out by that time, that is not usually the case.”

The minister said there is a high turnout of voters in residential areas as opposed to commercial areas, which may record low participation, and commended security agencies for maintaining law and order.

Wike said he was optimistic that the state of emergency declared in the state would expire on September 18.

Wike noted that the expiration would pave the way for the state House of Assembly to resume its legislative duties.

“As far as we are concerned, this election is peaceful, people are trooping out and at the end of the day, the election has been conducted successfully and peacefully.

“I do know that by September 18, the state of emergency will expire and the state assembly will come back to their job and we will have a government at the grassroots level,” Wike said.

Also, the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (rtd), visited Okporowo Community in Emohua LGA to monitor the elections and ensure the process remained credible, free, and fair.

Ibas, who was in the company of the Sole Administrator of Emohua Local Government, Barr. Franklin Ajinwo together, toured several polling units in Ogbakiri, and interacting with voters.

In Opobo/Nkoro council area, former Caretaker Chairman of Opobo/Nkoro LGA, Dr Boma Brown and some voters cast their votes, while endorsing the LG Elections.

Brown, shortly after casting his ballots at Unit 5, ward 6, said the time was right for Rivers to join the All Progressive Congress , APC, describing the LG election as one democratic path to empower the citizenry as part of the Renewed Agenda of the Tinubu administration.

Meanwhile, Onengiya Erekosima Dennis, the president, Foundation for Peace and Non-Violence, Nigeria, said he was proud of Rivers people for not turning out in large numbers to cast their vote.

Dennis, who took to his Facebook page, said:”Today, the government imposed election in Rivers State without a sitting government. But look around — the streets are empty, the polling booths are empty.

“I am proud of Rivers people! You have shown wisdom and courage. By sitting peacefully in your homes, you have proven that power truly belongs to the people.

“Let us watch and see how this government plans to perform magic without the people’s vote, without the people’s presence. Democracy is nothing without the people.