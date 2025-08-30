Voter Apathy Mar Rivers LG Elections

…Wike votes, commends voters’ turnout

There was voter apathy in the Local Government election in Rivers State as most voters remained at home, rather than exercising their civic duties.

Although the electoral staff of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RESIEC) arrived with voting materials early in some council areas and proceeded to the voting units, the number of voters who eventually turned out was below expectations.

Saturday’s council election was organised by the administration of Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (rtd), Rivers State, following the Supreme Court’s February nullification of the local government election conducted in Rivers on October 5, 2024, by the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The apex court had ruled that held that the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), which conducted the October 5, election, failed to meet the conditions in section 150(3) of the Electoral Act.

Before Saturday’s election, the Rivers State Police Command had imposed a curfew to prevent the movement of people during the polls, to ensure that there is law and orderliness and that voters trooped out in large numbers.

While the police succeeded in ensuring there was law and order, most voters simply shunned the polling units, with some claiming that the outcome of the election had been predetermined, hence no need to go out and waste their time.

But the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, Barr. Nyesom Wike, who cast his vote at about 10:30 am at his polling unit in Obio/Akpor LGA, dismissed the reports of voter apathy.

Wike said that the mere fact that voters dont show up to vote before 9 am does not translate to voter apathy, noting that the election had been peaceful and orderly.

Wike, who spoke to journalists shortly after casting his vote, said: “That is not correct (voters’ apathy). In most cases, the election starts at 10 am. So, when you go to the polling unit by 9 am, and you expect people to come out by that time, that is not usually the case.”

The minister said there is a high turnout of voters in residential areas as opposed to commercial areas, which may record low participation, and commended the security agencies for maintaining law and order.

Also, the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (rtd), visited Okporowo Community in Emohua LGA to monitor the elections and ensure the process remained credible, free, and fair.

Ibas, who was in the company of the Sole Administrator of Emohua Local Government, Barr. Franklin Ajinwo, together, toured several polling units in Ogbakiri and interacted with voters.

In the Opobo/Nkoro council area, former Caretaker Chairman of Opobo/Nkoro LaGA, Dr Boma Brown and some voters cast their votes, while endorsing the LG Elections.

Brown, shortly after casting his ballots at Unit 5 ward 6, said the time was right for Rivers to join the All Progressive Congress, APC, describing the LG election as one democratic path to empower the citizenry as part of the Renewed Agenda of the Tinubu administration.

Meanwhile, Onengiya Erekosima Dennis, the president of, Foundation for Peace and Non-Violence, Nigeria, said he was proud of the Rivers people for not turning out in large numbers to cast their vote.

Dennis, who took to his Facebook page, said:” Today, the government imposed an election in Rivers State without a sitting government. But look around — the streets are empty, the polling booths are empty.

“I am proud of Rivers people! You have shown wisdom and courage. By sitting peacefully in your homes, you have proven that power truly belongs to the people.

“Let us watch and see how this government plans to perform magic without the people’s vote, without the people’s presence. Democracy is nothing without the people.

“Thank you, Rivers people, for staying peaceful. Thank you for demonstrating that your voice is your power, even in silence.

“We call on all organisations and observers to take note: Rivers people want an elected government, not an imposed one.

The will of the people must be respected.”