Voter Apathy As INEC’s Dilemma In 2027 Polls

How waning public confidence in elections can be tackled, by lawyers

As the 2027 general election draws near, lawyers have called for a comprehensive electoral reforms aimed at tackling the recurring menace of voter apathy. AKEEM NAFIU and TUNDE OYESINA report

Some senior lawyers have decried the persistent decline in citizens’ participation in electoral process, saying low voter turnout poses a fundamental threat to the very foundation of constitutional democracy. The lawyers while noting that elections have remained the cornerstone of democratic governance, serving as the primary mechanism through which citizens exercise their constitutional right to choose their leaders, called for concerted efforts at boosting electorates’ trust in the electoral process.

Recent electoral cycles have revealed a worrying decline in voter turnout, raising concerns among legal practitioners, and civil society organisations about the future of participatory democracy in the country.

Multiple reports from electoral bodies and independent research organisations indicate that Nigeria is experiencing a sustained decline in electoral participation. According to data released after the 2023 general election, only about 24.9 million voters out of over 93 million registered voters actually cast their ballots, representing approximately 26.72 per cent turnout—the lowest since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999.

The report attributes the trend to a combination of factors, including poor voter mobilisation, insecurity, and waning public trust in the electoral process. Such findings reinforce the urgency of addressing participation deficits ahead of the 2027 elections. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has also repeatedly expressed concern over low voter turnout. The Commission has observed that participation in recent elections has hovered between 30 and 35 per cent, a figure significantly below global democratic averages.

In stakeholder engagements, INEC has linked low turnout to factors such as limited access to polling units, inadequate voter education, and ineffective mobilisation strategies. Beyond statistics, real-time election reports provide further insight into the dynamics of voter participation. Accounts from the 2023 elections revealed widespread logistical challenges, including late arrival of electoral materials and delays in accreditation processes, which discouraged many voters from remaining at polling units.

Such operational inefficiencies not only affect turnout on election day, but also erode long-term confidence in the system. Security concerns have also featured prominently in reports on voter participation. Incidents of electoral violence, intimidation, and attacks on polling units have been documented across several election cycles.

Research findings indicate that electoral violence creates an atmosphere of fear, deterring citizens from exercising their voting rights, particularly in volatile regions. In addition, socio-economic factors have been identified as critical determinants of voter behaviour.

Reports on the 2023 elections point to challenges such as cash shortages, transportation difficulties, and broader economic hardship, which limited the ability of many citizens to participate in the voting process. These realities demonstrate that voter turnout is not only a political issue, but also a socio-economic one. Another important dimension highlighted in various reports is the disconnect between voter registration and actual turnout.

While Nigeria has recorded impressive growth in the number of registered voters over the years, this has not translated into increased participation. Instead, a widening gap has emerged between those eligible to vote and those who actually do so, suggesting that deeper systemic issues are at play.

Against this backdrop, enhancing citizens’ participation in the 2027 elections has become a national imperative. Addressing the causes of low turnout requires a comprehensive approach that combines legal reforms, institutional strengthening, improved security, and sustained civic education. As Nigeria prepares for its next electoral cycle, the challenge will not only be to increase voter registration but, more importantly, to ensure that registered voters are motivated, empowered, and able to participate meaningfully in the democratic process.

Statistical analysis of voter turnout

Nigeria’s voter turnout statistics over the years reveal a steady and concerning decline in citizen participation. From the early years of the Fourth Republic to the most recent general elections, the data shows a consistent downward trend that reflects growing disengagement from the electoral process.

This pattern raises serious questions about the health and sustainability of Nigeria’s democracy. The 2007 general election recorded a voter turnout of approximately 57.5 per cent, one of the highest in Nigeria’s democratic history. At the time, despite concerns about electoral irregularities, a significant proportion of registered voters still participated in the process.

This relatively high turnout reflected a population that was still actively engaged in shaping its democratic future. In 2011, voter turnout declined slightly to about 53.7 per cent.

While still above average compared to later elections, this drop marked the beginning of a gradual disengagement by the electorate. The 2011 elections were widely regarded as an improvement in terms of credibility, yet participation did not increase, indicating that other underlying factors were already influencing voter behaviour.

By 2015, turnout had dropped more significantly to approximately 43.7 per cent. This election, which led to a historic transfer of power at the federal level, was expected to galvanise voter interest. However, despite heightened political awareness and competitive campaigns, fewer citizens turned out to vote compared to previous years. The downward trend continued in 2019, when voter turnout fell to about 34.7 per cent.

Deepening erosion of trust in the electoral process fuelling low voter turnout

This sharp decline highlighted increasing voter apathy and dissatisfaction with the electoral process. Reports from that election pointed to logistical challenges, security concerns, and general disillusionment as key factors contributing to low participation. The 2023 general election recorded an even more dramatic decline, with turnout estimated between 26 and 28 per cent. Out of over 93 million registered voters, only about 24.9 million were accredited to vote.

This represents the lowest turnout in Nigeria’s electoral history and underscores the urgency of addressing the factors driving voter disengagement. Regional disparities also characterise voter turnout in Nigeria. Certain states and regions consistently record higher participation rates than others, often due to differences in security, political mobilisation, and socio-economic conditions. In contrast, urban centres, despite having higher population densities, frequently report lower turnout due to mobility challenges and competing economic priorities.

Causes of low turnout

Highlighting causes of low voters turnout in election, an electoral non-governmental organization, “Participate in Election” noted that, “one of the most critical drivers of low voter turnout in Nigeria is the deepening erosion of trust in the electoral process. Many citizens have come to believe that election outcomes are predetermined or manipulated, thereby rendering their participation ineffective.

“This perception has been shaped by recurring allegations of irregularities, lack of transparency in result collation, and inconsistencies in electoral administration”. Speaking at a round-table in Abuja, its Executive Director, Levi Ugwuoke said: “Over time, disputed election results and prolonged litigation have reinforced public skepticism.

When electoral outcomes are frequently challenged in court, it creates the impression that the process lacks integrity. For many citizens, the belief that their votes may not count, discourages them from participating altogether, leading to widespread apathy. “Additionally, the gap between electoral promises and post-election realities further weakens trust.

When citizens perceive that elected officials fail to deliver on campaign commitments, they begin to question the value of voting. This cycle of distrust ultimately reduces the incentive to engage in future elections. “Security concerns remain a major deterrent to voter participation across various parts of Nigeria. Incidents of electoral violence, including clashes between political supporters, ballot box snatching, and attacks on polling units, have created an atmosphere of fear during elections.

“For many citizens, the risk to personal safety outweighs the perceived benefits of voting. “In regions affected by insurgency, banditry and communal conflicts, participation is further limited. Internally displaced persons and residents of conflict-prone areas often face significant barriers to accessing polling units. Even where voting centres are available, the fear of violence discourages turnout”.

Consequences of low turnout

In a related development, an election analyst, Comrade Segun Folayan, while speaking on the consequences of low voters turnout noted that , “low voter turnout significantly undermines the legitimacy of elected governments in a democratic system. When leaders emerged from elections in which only a small fraction of the electorate participates, questions arise as to whether such leaders truly represent the will of the people. “Democracy is fundamentally built on popular consent, and when that consent is expressed by less than half of eligible voters, the moral authority of governance is weakened.

“This legitimacy deficit often manifests in public skepticism toward government policies and decisions. Citizens who did not participate in the electoral process may feel disconnected from the outcome, leading to reduced trust in leadership. Over time, this can erode the social contract between the government and the governed, creating a governance gap that is difficult to bridge.

“Furthermore, low legitimacy can have broader implications for political stability. Governments perceived as lacking popular mandate may face increased opposition, protests, and resistance from citizens. This can hinder effective governance and slow down national development, as leaders struggle to secure widespread acceptance of their authority”.

Compulsory voting bill

New Telegraph Law recalls that the House of Representatives in its bid to improve voters turnout at elections introduced the compulsory voting bill which provides, among other things, that eligible Nigerians who fail to vote during elections could face a penalty of up to six months in prison or a fine not exceeding N100,000.

After deliberations, it scaled second reading and was referred to the House Committee on Electoral Matters for further legislative action. During the debate, it was argued that mandatory voting would strengthen Nigeria’s democracy by increasing civic participation, address voter apathy and enhance electoral legitimacy.

However, the bill generated debate among Nigerians over its potential impact on democratic freedom and human rights. The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) described it as draconian, unconstitutional and a direct affront to civil liberties. In a statement signed by its President, Afam Osigwe, the association said the bill violates fundamental rights guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution and undermines democratic principles.

An election observation and civic advocacy organisation, Yiaga Africa, said it constitutes a gross violation of constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights. Yiaga’s Executive Director, Sam Itodo, argued that although the bill seeks to address low voter turnout, the lawmakers’ approach represents a serious violation of Nigerians’ fundamental rights. “The said bill is conceived as a legislative intervention to address the abysmally low voter turnout.

While the rationale for the bill is plausible because it aims to address one of the biggest challenges in Nigeria’s electoral system, the strongarm approach adopted by the bill is draconian, and it constitutes a gross violation of constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights”, Itodo argued. The bill was later withdrew by the House of Reps.While withdrawing the bill, the Speaker, Tajudeen Abass, acknowledged that law-making is ultimately about the people it serves and that any reform must respect individual freedoms and public sentiments.

Lawyers proffer solutions

In his submissions, a public interest lawyer, Dr. Abdul Mahmud, noted that low voter turnout poses a fundamental threat to the very foundation of constitutional democracy. He said: “Democracy thrives on active citizen participation, and when that participation declines, the system begins to lose its legitimacy. Elections are not merely procedural events, but are central to the expression of the people’s will. “Section 14(2)(a) of the Constitution provides that sovereignty belongs to the people from whom government derives its authority.

This provision becomes largely theoretical when less than one-third of registered voters determine electoral outcomes. This disconnect could lead to a crisis of representation. “Persistent low turnout creates a dangerous precedent where political actors may no longer prioritise mass appeal, but instead focus on mobilising narrow voting blocs. This undermines national unity and inclusive governance.

“There should be a comprehensive electoral reforms aimed at restoring public confidence. Such reforms should include full transparency in vote collation, real-time electronic transmission of results, and stricter compliance with electoral guidelines by officials. “In addition, there should be the introduction of diaspora voting. Millions of Nigerians abroad are currently disenfranchised. Expanding the voting population in this manner would enhance inclusiveness and strengthen democratic legitimacy”.

Citizens are more likely to vote when they trust that the system is fair, transparent and impartial

In his comments, a senior lawyer, Abiodun Olugbemide, identifies institutional credibility as the cornerstone of voter participation. “Citizens are more likely to vote when they trust that the system is fair, transparent, and impartial. Unfortunately, this trust has been significantly eroded in recent years. “Allegations of irregularities and inconsistencies in election management have contributed to widespread skepticism. “Even the perception of bias can be as damaging as actual misconduct in discouraging voters.

There is a need to strengthen the independence of the electoral body. Legal frameworks must be reinforced to shield electoral institutions from political interference, particularly in appointments and decision-making processes”, the lawyer said. On his part, another senior lawyer, Bright Enado, underscores the critical link between security and voter participation. He argued that the right to vote is meaningless if citizens cannot exercise it safely. Enado said: “In many parts of Nigeria, fear of violence has become a major deterrent to participation.

There are incidents of electoral violence, including attacks on polling units and intimidation of voters. Such occurrences, not only disrupt elections, but also create lasting fear that discourages future participation. “The state has a constitutional obligation to protect citizens during elections. This duty extends beyond mere presence of security personnel to ensuring a safe and conducive environment for voting. “There should be establishment of specialised electoral security units trained specifically to handle election-related risks. Such units, would be better equipped to prevent and respond to incidents of violence”.

In his views, a senior lawyer, Dauda Badams, highlights the role of technology in modernising the electoral process and enhancing participation. He noted that; “innovations such as electronic accreditation and result transmission have the potential to significantly improve transparency. “However, the effectiveness of technology depends on its consistent and reliable implementation. The challenges experienced during recent elections have undermined public confidence rather than strengthening it. “There is need for a comprehensive legal framework governing the use of technology in elections.

Such a framework should clearly define standards, procedures and accountability mechanisms”. In his comments, Timilehin Ojo emphasised that voter education is a fundamental driver of electoral participation. He noted that many Nigerians do not fully understand the importance of their votes or the mechanics of the electoral process. “Misinformation and lack of awareness have contributed significantly to voter apathy. In some cases, citizens are discouraged by misconceptions about voting procedures or the perceived irrelevance of their participation.

“Voter education should not be limited to election periods, but should be a continuous process. Civic education should be re-integrated into school curricula to instill democratic values from an early age”, Ojo added. Speaking on the way out of voter apathy, a rights activist, Ige Asemudara, asked INEC to embark on aggressive campaign, saying voters’ education and sensitisation with unmistakable undertaking from INEC that votes will count and that the will of people will prevail, should be massively done. “It is not too late to sponsor another bill for real time electronic transmission of votes that will address outstanding concerns.

“Beyond that, the fear of violence is one key factor that keeps people at home on election day. INEC, police and all security agencies must work hard and give assurances and further assurances that people’s property, lives and limbs are safe. No one wants to die because of a single vote. “Lastly, no one should pretend not to know that Nigeria’s electoral system is highly monetized. An average poor man will have causes once or twice to pause and ask, “what is in it for me?” If the poor sees nothing to benefit in the electoral process, he will rather stay at home”, Asemudara added.