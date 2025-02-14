Vote Out Candidates Who Oppose Shariah Courts, LEMU Imam Urges Muslims

Share

The Chief Imam of Lekki Central Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Ridwan Jamiu, has called on Muslims to reject any governorship candidate who refuses to commit to establishing Shariah courts in the state.

While delivering the Jumaat sermon at Lekki Central Mosque last Friday, Dr. Jamiu emphasized the importance of holding candidates account The Imam highlighted that the Nigerian Constitution recognizes Shariah, mentioning it approximately 73 times.

He cited sections 38 and 40, which guarantee freedom of religion and association, respectively. Dr. Jamiu also addressed concerns about Shariah panels, stating that they serve as Alternative Disputes Resolution (ADR) mechanisms.

“Section 177 allows any state to establish Shariah courts, which will adjudicate on marriage, divorce, custody of children, property law, inheritance, wills, and other civil matters,” he explained.

The Imam emphasized that Shariah courts are essential in Yoruba land and should be established in all Southwest states.

“We have Shariah courts in the North, and it has not caused any harm to nonMuslims. It is not the business of non-Muslims; it is meant for Muslims alone,” he said.

Dr. Jamiu added: “It is time we assert our constitutional rights. Shariah court in the South west states is long overdue. Any candidate who refuses to commit himself into establishing a sharia court in your state, don’t vote for him.

