Vote Buying Won’t Be A Threat To Osun Council Poll — OSSIEC Chairman

Share

The Chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), Barrister Hashim Abioye, has declared that vote buying will not pose a significant threat during the upcoming local government elections in the state.

He made this assertion while speaking to journalists yesterday in Osogbo, during a one-day workshop organised for OSSIEC board members and staff.

Abioye highlighted that although challenges might arise, the menace of vote buying, prevalent in general elections, is far less significant in local council polls.

“Election is an election. The only difference is the election management body. You’d agree with me that vote buying is not as pronounced in local government elections,” he stated.

He assured stakeholders that measures had been implemented to minimise the possibility of electoral malpractice.

“Without any apology, vote buying is not a threat to elections at the local government level. We have in place facilities that will help curb such incidences,” he added.

Abioye expressed optimism about the conduct of the polls, scheduled for Saturday, 15 February 2025.

“I am confident that from the arrangements we have made, the incidence of vote buying will be minimal. At the end of the day, we will all see that the process was credible,” he remarked.

The OSSIEC chairman also addressed concerns regarding litigation involving political parties excluded from the candidate list.

He noted that while some parties are in court over this issue, it has not affected the preparations for the election.

“We acted based on the recommendations of our verification committee. Unfortunately, some political parties could not meet the requirements, and this is what they are contesting in court. However, this does not compromise the integrity of the election process,” Abioye explained.

Despite these disputes, Abioye affirmed that all registered political parties will participate in the election.

“It is not about the generality of the election but about individual parties addressing specific issues. We remain committed to ensuring every eligible party can partake in the election,” he said.

Abioye emphasised that litigation is a normal aspect of electoral processes, asserting that it poses no threat to the election’s success.

“Litigation is part of the electoral process. As cases arise, we handle them accordingly. So far, nothing has emerged that could halt the election,” he assured.

He reiterated OSSIEC’s resolve to conduct a credible and hitch-free election, noting that public trust in the commission’s integrity is paramount.

“At OSSIEC, our goal is to ensure transparency and fairness. We will justify the confidence reposed in us by delivering a credible election,” Abioye concluded.

The February 2025 council election will test OSSIEC’s preparedness and capacity to uphold democratic values, as the state looks forward to a peaceful and transparent process.

Share

Please follow and like us: