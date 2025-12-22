Vote Buying Must Be Stopped At Roots, Obi Tells Reps

2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has criticised the House of Representatives for refusing to criminalise vote buying at the level of party primaries, describing the decision as a setback for Nigeria’s democracy.

Obi said Nigerians had hoped the House would take a bold and decisive step to confront vote buying, a practice he described as a “cancer” that has continued to undermine the country’s democratic process.

According to him, that hope was dashed when lawmakers declined to address the issue at its foundational stage.

“Credible elections cannot be built on corrupt foundations,” Obi said, stressing that any serious effort to end vote buying must begin from party primaries, where candidates first emerge.

He warned that allowing inducement and bribery at the primary level legitimises corruption and weakens any reforms introduced later in the electoral cycle.

“A democracy where votes are bought is not a true democracy; it is a criminal marketplace,” Obi declared.

“National progress cannot be achieved when bribery is normalised in the democratic process.”

The former Anambra State governor further expressed concern that the culture of vote buying has spread beyond mainstream politics, noting that it has now infiltrated town unions, village associations, clubs, and even student elections, as younger Nigerians imitate the behaviour of corrupt politicians.

“How long will we allow our society to be corrupted when the solution lies in addressing the roots of the problem?” he asked.

Obi insisted that Nigeria’s democratic renewal depends on bold reforms that prioritise integrity from the very beginning of the electoral process.

“A New Nigeria is possible,” he said, “but only if we confront these practices honestly and insist that our democracy is not for sale.”