Vote Buying: APGA Accuses Opposition Of Blackmail

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State has accused the opposition parties of blackmailing Governor Charles Soludo following his pledge to reward wards that would score the highest number of votes in the November 8th gubernatorial election.

The party further contended that those who picked holes in the Governor’s pledge are ignorant of the difference between vote buying during an election and rewards for voting for a candidate.

According to the Coordinator APGA Media Warriors Evangelist Chinedu Obigwe in a statement, vote buying has to do with inducing voters with cash or gifts before voting properly, while the Governor’s pledge is after the election.

“The opposition parties are at it again with tissues of lies and blackmail because they know clearly that they cannot defeat the Governor in this coming election”

“It is purely a fabricated tissue of lies that can only fly in the imagination of Anambra disgruntled opposition elements. It is clear that they are confused political non-starters that must be ignored and their tissue of lies thrown into the trash bin.”

“The truth is that Anambra disgruntled opposition elements have clearly read the handwriting on the wall, seen their defeat ahead of the forthcoming November 8th governorship election and resorted to the use of childish blackmail against Governor Soludo to score cheap political points”

“Be it known to them that that childish blackmail cannot save them on November 8th. They will definitely have a taste of the defeat that is clearly staring them in their face”

He insisted that the governor never made any cash promise in exchange for votes, adding that it was a move to encourage healthy competition among the electoral wards in the state.

“Governor Soludo did not at any time promise cash for vote; rather, what the Governor did was that he turned the November 8th governorship election into a healthy competition for APGA faithfuls in the 21 local government areas of Anambra State.”

“He promised a motivational reward for any ward that takes 1st, 2nd and 3rd position in all the local government in the State. He did not tell anybody that he would give them cash to vote for APGA”

“The Electoral Act 2022 did not criminalise motivational reward after an election; rather, the Electoral Act criminalised voter inducement, which is giving someone money to vote for you”

“Governor Soludo is confident of clinching a well-deserved victory in the November 8th governorship election because his administration’s achievements in the State speak for themselves”

“As at today, Anambra disgruntled opposition elements can be referred to as inconsequential political idiots that are drowning in the murky waters of Anambra State politics that are desperately looking for a straw to hang onto for survival,”. he said.