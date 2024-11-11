Vote Buying: A Never-Ending Cycle

Share

FELIX NWANERI writes on the menace of vote- buying which is fast eroding the people’s confidence in Nigeria’s electoral process given that money is gradually becoming a major determinant of electoral contests

Despite the fact that Nigeria has invested in biometric technology, which seems to have reduced ballot snatching during elections, there is no doubt that vote buying, which involves inducement of voters with cash by agents of political parties and their respective candidates in return for votes, has continued to erode the peoples’ confidence in the electoral process.

No doubt, money has always played a major role in elections, but it has gradually become a major determinant of outcomes of electoral contests, thereby not only eroding the peoples’ confidence in the electoral process but poses a threat to the nation’s democracy.

The of mode of operation by perpetrators of vote-buying, when it started gaining prominence was that agents of the political parties secretly induced voters with money ranging from N5,000 to N10,000 per vote.

The voters were in turn asked to flag or take pictures of thumb-printed ballot papers as proof of voting in what was termed “see and buy.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), however, responded to the development by barring use of mobile phones at voting points. Despite the measure, vote-buying has continued to fester even when sections 124 and 130 of the Electoral Act (as amended) clearly criminalise the act as bribery and conspiracy.

Section 130 of the Electoral Act, particularly states: “A person who (a) corruptly by himself or by any other person at any time after the date of an election has been announced, directly or indirectly gives or provides or pays money to or for any person for the purpose of corruptly influencing that person or any other person to vote or refrain from voting at such election, or on account of such person or any other person having voted or refrained from voting at such election;

Or (b) being a voter, corruptly accepts or takes money or any other inducement during any of the period stated in paragraph (a) of this section, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N500,000 or 12 months imprisonment or both.”

These provisions of the Electoral Act, notwithstanding, inducement of voters has not only remained unabated but continued to assume a worrisome dimension each election circle as pointed out by observer groups that monitored the recent governorship election in Edo State.

Agents of the leading political parties were said to have openly induced voters with money in the open although the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the police arrested some of the suspected vote-buyers with bags of cash.

The police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the development, said in a statement that nine suspects were arrested. Six of the suspects were apprehended at Aibotse Secondary School, near Meremu Hotel in Auchi, for engaging in vote-buying.

He added that the police recovered a large sum of money and weapons from the suspects. Other items recovered from the suspects include a list of voters’ names with corresponding monetary values, a collection of pre-filled ballot papers and a set of fake identification cards. The three suspects arrested by the EFCC in Egor Local Government Area of Edo State, comprised two males and one female.

A Civil Society Organisation, Yiaga Africa, which confirmed incidents of vote- buying during the election, said: “Yiaga Africa observers reported incidents of vote buying in Ikpoba/Okha, Igueben, Esan West, Akoko Edo, Owan West and Uhunmode Local Government Areas.

“All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) agents were seen bribing voters with cash (N10,000) at the Igueben – Idumoka Pri School polling unit (12-10-03-004) Ward 1 in Igueben Local Government Area.

Party agents for APC and PDP were also seen handing out cash (N10,000) in Enikaro – Enikaro Primary School IX Polling Unit (12-11-07-009) in Ugbekun ward, Ikpoba/ Okha Local Government Area.”

The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room (NCSSR), on its part, decried what it described as widespread vote buying and selling across several polling units despite the high presence of security personnel.

This was contained in an interim report made available to journalists, which was jointly signed by the convener and two co-conveners; Yunusa Z. Ya’u, Mimidoo Achakpa and Franklin Oloniju.

The group said the price of votes ranged from N5,000 to 10,000 per voter in several locations. Some of the polling units identified were PU 008 and 009 Ward 2, Owan-East LGA; PU 002 Ward 2, Etsako- West Local Government Area and several polling units in Egor, Oredo and Owan- West Local Government Areas. “In some cases, voters were also induced with food items such as bread and Gala,” the group said.

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD-West Africa) Election Analysis Centre (EAC), which corroborated the claim, also reported that the PDP and APC engaged in massive vote- buying ranging from N5,000 to N10,000 in the presence of security agents.

Chairman of CDD-EAC, Prof. Adele Jinadu, at a briefing on the group’s preliminary report on the election, said: “It was observed that the APC and PDP offered between ₦5,000 and ₦10,000 in exchange for votes.

The incidents of vote buying were recorded in Edo Central, particularly in Orhionmwon Local Government Area, Ward 10, Polling Unit 014; Esan Central, Ward 5, Unit 4 at Eguare Primary School; and Esan North East, Ward 5, Uromi. Both the APC and PDP were implicated.”

He further said that similar occurrences were observed in Esan West Local Government Area, Ward 6, at Central Primary School Iruekpen Ekpoma, PU 004, which led to an increase in voter turnout as news of financial incentives spread.

“At Ward 5, PU 4, Awo Primary School, voter account numbers were allegedly collected after votes were cast for a specific party. In Edo South, incidents of vote buying were also reported in Oredo Local Government Area, Ward 12, Ibiwe/ Iwegie/Ugbague at Ibiwe I, Oba Market. Both PDP and Labour Party (LP) officials were identified as attempting to induce voters,” Prof. Jinadu said.

Interestingly, vote buying is not limited to general elections; it is also evident during the candidates’ nomination process by political parties as delegates, who decide the flag bearers of their respective parties usually go for the highest bidder among the aspirants.

The delegates, who become the most sought after brides during the primary elections, usually demand for all sorts of gratifications from aspirants in return for votes. Experience during the 2023 presidential primary elections of the two leading parties – All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) comes handy in this regard.

While analysts captured what transpired at the 2023 shadow polls as “dollar rain,” a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), published in July this year, showed that vote-buying increased by five per cent in the 2023 elections.

According to the report titled, “Corruption in Nigeria: Patterns and trends third survey on corruption as experienced by the population,” the 2023 elections recorded 22 per cent of vote- buying, which is five per cent higher than the 2019 general election with 17 per cent.

NBS disclosed in the report that 22 per cent of Nigerian citizens reported that they were personally offered money in exchange of a vote before or during the 2023 general election, while nine per cent were offered another favour.

Describing it as another form of corruption, NBS said: “This represents an increase in both types of vote-buying compared with 2019 when personal offers of money were reported by 17 per cent and personal offers of other favours were reported by four per cent of citizens.

“Furthermore, in 2023, 10 per cent reported that they were not personally offered money or another favour in exchange for their vote, but that instead another member of their household was approached, compared to five per cent in 2019.”

However, NBS said its survey revealed that some of the voters were not influenced by their voting decisions even after collecting money or favour.

“Just over half (55 per cent) of the citizens who were personally offered money or another favour in exchange for their vote in the 2023 general election reported that the offer did not influence their vote choice, while 40 per cent of those citizens said they voted for the person or political party which offered them money or a favour precisely because of the offer.

“Between 2019 and 2023, the proportion of Nigerians who were personally offered bribes in exchange for votes increased similarly across sexes, urban and rural areas, and age groups,” NBS said.

Breaking down the prevalence of the vote-buying according to the geopolitical zones, NBS stated that there were minimal to no changes in South-West, South-South and North-Central parts of the country between 2019 and 2023.

The North-West, according to the report, increased from 23 per cent in 2019 to 44 per cent in 2023. The report, particularly noted that the zone recorded “a relatively high share of 55 per cent of citizens, who were offered money or another favour in exchange for their votes.”

No doubt, Nigeria has made significant gains in enhancing the legal framework to guide against vote-buying through the Electoral Act, however it is left to be seen how INEC and the relevant security agencies will ensure that individuals, who throw spanner on the wheels of the nation’s electoral process are brought to book.

Share

