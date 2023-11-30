Voom Foundation Transforming Nigeria’s Healthcare Through Free Heart Surgeries

At a time when accessing medical care is becoming difficult and expensive, the Vincent Obioma Ohaju Memorial (VOOM) Foundation serves as a beacon of hope in Nigeria’s healthcare. VOOM Foundation which is on a mission to help change the face of healthcare in Nigeria, particularly in the state of Anambra came to Nigeria in October, 2023 and has performed several free life changing heart surgeries.

Established with a noble mission, the foundation is dedicated to raising the standard of care and creating a sustainable medical programme in a country where over 95 per cent of the population lacks essential medical services. VOOM Foundation owes its inception to the visionary Dr. Vincent Ohaju, Chief of Surgery & Medical Director for Trauma Services at CHI St. Joseph Health in Bryan, Texas, USA. Originally from Ihitte, in South Eastern Nigeria, Dr. Ohaju personally witnessed the healthcare disparities that his fellow Nigerians faced.

He was particularly moved by the lack of access to life-saving heart surgeries, a procedure that could dramatically improve the lives of countless individuals. According to Dr Ohaju, Nigeria, despite its strategic position in Africa, has struggled with inadequate healthcare resources. “The country’s healthcare system faces significant challenges, especially in rural areas. Heart surgeries, both for children and adults, have been a glaring gap in Nigeria’s healthcare landscape, leaving patients without hope and a chance at a better life.

The VOOM Foundation would be a lifeline for many in Nigeria by offering life-saving heart surgeries,” he said. Since arrival, the Foundation has performed 15 heart surgeries for children and seven for adults, all which were said to be all expenses paid by the team of doctors providing new hope and healthier futures for these patients. Heart surgeries are complex and delicate procedures that are often required to address congenital heart diseases, rheumatic heart diseases, and other cardiac conditions.

For children, these surgeries can be particularly transformative, enabling them to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives. Adults who receive these surgeries also experience significant improvements in their quality of life, allowing them to return to work and support their families. In conclusion, The Vincent Obioma Ohaju Memorial (VOOM) Foundation is making a profound impact on healthcare in Nigeria by offering critical heart surgeries to those in need.

These surgeries not only save lives but also restore hope, allowing children and adults to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives. As the VOOM Foundation continues its mission to enhance medical care in Nigeria, it serves as an inspiring example of how vision and compassion can transform healthcare for the better.