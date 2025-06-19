Voodoo Politics And Poverty Of Ideology (2)

Share

Why has voodoo politics taken root and luxuriates in Nigeria? The reason is the nature of the state and politico-legal order embedded in Nigeria’s colonial and post-colonial state.

It is asserted that Nigeria was a product of capitalist colonial enterprise just as USA, Singapore, Botswana, Ghana and several other countries were but these countries broke away from their colonial foundation.

England was a victim of roguepolitics when a political robber, Duke Williams of French Normandy invaded and conquered England in 1066 AD and converted it into a feudal and slave colony and absolute monarchy which started with him as William the Conqueror.

Nigerian politics took its root from British vile political culture but quite unlike Britain that abolished its autocratic and feudal politics in the series of revolutions that happened between 1650s culminating in the 1688 Glorious Revolution that ushered constitutionalism, rule of law and parliamentary democracy.

Nigeria was created and patterned to operate on that abolished English feudalism and autocracy which British colonial policy over Nigeria adopted using Fulani caliphate feudal and autocratic state structure and constitutional framework and political culture as template. Ever since, Nigeria has remained a feudal state running on autocratic constitutional and political culture with corruption as the lubricant of its machinery. Politics in Nigeria is pure voodooism.

It defies human reasoning. Politics is noble vocation enabling individuals and groups to bargain for accommodation of their existential human and societal interests with a view to settling the competing interests and adopting whatever solutions and compromises that best satisfy their respective needs. Politics is governed by the constitutional framework and cultural ethos and societal conventions and norms.

Politics in England, prior to the 1688 Glorious Revolution was roguish and kleptocratic as the players adopted zero-sum stance to achieve their ambitions which were largely determined by the autocratic monarch and his nobles who depended on prebendal and other royal privileges.

The law in pre-1688 Glorious Revolution was helpless as it was the absolute powers of the monarch that regulated politics and as a result, politics in England of pre-1688 years was a “do-or-die” affair.

England remained distracted with numerous troubles, poverty, ignorance and disease until 1688 Glorious Revolution which ushered an era of constitutionalism, rule of law, parliamentary democratic and capitalism which unleashed freedom, competitive economic system, social egalitarianism, peace and progress.

If Nigerian nationalist politicians of the colonial and post-colonial eras were truly nationalistic, they would have known that Britain foisted its discarded autocratic and feudal state and prebendal political culture on Nigeria to achieve British neocolonial designs.

But they did not and never question that system rather they (Azikiwe, Awolowo, Balewa and Ahmadu Bello) cooperated with Britain to achieve those British designs that have remained the source of Nigeria’s troubles from 1951 to date.

It was not as if some Nigerians especially the youths did not try to steer Nigeria away from British neocolonial cul-desac but those bourgeoisie politicians that called themselves ‘nationalists’ seized the opportunity provided by Britain to foist tribalism, nepotism, prebendalism and autocratic norms as the fundamental principles of state policy.

The National Council of Nigeria and Cameroon (later National Council of Nigerian Citizens) was formed by National Union of Nigerian Students (NUNS) in 1944 and got Nnamdi Azikiwe and Herbert Macaulay to lead it. NCNC was a mass movement party anchored on its Charter of Freedom, egalitarianism and constitutional democracy and proposed state structure of eight regions created along cultural and geographic contiguous lines.

After 1945 anti-Richards Constitution London Delegation misadventure, the party suffered a breakdown in its organizational and ideological integrity whereupon the youths again, led b Kola Balogun, Abiodun Aloba, Nduka Eze and MCK Ajuluchukwu formed the Zikist Movement to shore up the revolutionary energy of NCNC.

The British colonial authorities were mesmerized and seriously threatened by the Zikist activities but Azikiwe sabotaged this revolutionary energy of Nigerian youths in 1948 and consequently Nigerian polities was hijacked by Britain and hoisted back on its neocolonial pivot of tribalism, nepotism, prebendal ligaments of regionalism and corruption as the lubricant oiling the labyrinthine machinery.

From 1951, Nigeria lost its revolutionary and ideological foundation formed by Nigerian youths and embraced the neocolonial, feudal, prebendal, nepotistic and kleptocratic foundation designed by Britain with Azikiwe, Awolowo, Balewa and Bello as the beneficiaries and anchormen.

None of those men questioned the integrity of this British foundational politics rather they embraced it to their chagrin, except that Nigeria and Nigerians became the greatest victims/losers as a result of the colossal consequences flowing from the unmanageable contradictions that culminated in the violent politics of 1962 -1965 and the 1966 coups that led to the Biafra War.

Since 1970 to date, Nigerians have not had the freedom to articulate and debate a constitution to embody principles governing their union of peoples rather the military which is an offshoot of British colonial conquest and rulership has made it clear that the unity forced upon the over 300 ethnic nationalities is not open for discussion or question and that the nationalities have lost their pristine rights of self-determination and governance.

Every basic human right or freedom is also lost under the 1999 Constitution that the military imposed on the people and challenged them to controvert its declaration that that constitution was not an autochthonous act.

It is this voodoo politics and the poverty of intellectual thought to produce an authentic idea by way of ideology to guide the practice in Nigeria that is responsible for the roguish and kleptocratic culture that makes politics a game for losers. And since 1951, politics is more of voodooist kleptocracy antithetical to human civilisation.

Nigeria is exactly in the same point England was between 1550 and 1680 when Britain was in a serious distracted condition and turmoil until the series of revolutions ushered it into a Glorious Revolution which made capitalism possible to overthrow its feudal and absolutist monarchy replacing it with constitutional democracy.

Nigeria is approaching that point and the forces that turned England into an engine of industrial revolution and progress is hurtling down through her youths to enthrone a country governed on known principles of democracy and justice. And when that happens it will be good bye to voodoo politics of ‘do or die’ that entrenches kleptocratic politics of “anything goes.”

