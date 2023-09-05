Voodoo economists running economy for Tinubu –Bode George

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has blamed managers of the economy under President Bola Tinubu for the hardship and economic woes in the country.

Dode George, who stated this during an interactive session with selected journalists in Lagos, noted that the mismanagement has caused hyperinflation with over 20 per cent increase.

He questioned the rationale behind the sharing of N5 billion palliatives to state governments by the Federal Government, saying: “There is no individual in this globe called Earth that knows it all. Who is the chief economic adviser in the Villa? Is he a voodoo economist? Is he a medieval economist?

“Basic theory in economics says that when too much money is chasing few goods, it causes hyperinflation. You gave N5 billion to states as palliatives: who took that decision. Lagos with more than 22 million people and Bayelsa with about two million people are getting the same amount of money.

“Kano, very massive, got the same with Jigawa. Is it money for the boys or money for the people? The whole world is now a global village and the moment Russia shut down their gas pipeline to Europe, they have all been in hell. What we are talking about here is the pain the people are passing through.

“In England too, there is pain and the people are shouting, doctors are on strike and the salary can no longer meet their daily needs. The cost of electricity has gone through the roof.

“But if you listen to the managers of the economy, they are telling the people that they have taken care of them by taking 50 per cent of the bills to every household in electricity consumption. That is a direct impact and they are paying for it.

“But in Nigeria, what the hell are we doing here? To me, all these bank managers in Nigeria and those who collected dollars from Emefiele are culpable. They have done more damage to this nation than everybody put together.”

Bode George also raised concerns over the handling of the case involving the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele. He said the government is handling the case quietly, but the people must know those who were collected from him at the expense of Nigerians.

“The government knows them and all those banks that benefited from the round-tripping must be investigated otherwise we are joking. Where is the money we collected from the sale of our crude oil?

“President Zuma of South Africa made a statement that when he looked at Saudi Arabia and Dubai he thinks that our own crude oil is coconut oil.”

Bode George warned the judiciary not to derail Nigeria’s democracy. He said it is not the duty of the judiciary to determine who wins an election in Nigeria.

“Whoever that the tribunal eventually announces as the winner of the election, I am saying, if the judiciary pronounces anybody the president with the shambolic procedure from this election, it will be a shame on this country. And the judiciary should never go through that route.

“The procedure is faulty and so they should direct the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to go back and do the election again. You see now that there is peace in Kenya because the Supreme Court said, ‘go back and do the election.’

“Otherwise, if they pronounce Mr A or Mr B as the winner of that shambolic election then, democracy in Nigeria would be redefined as the government of the judiciary for the judiciary by the judiciary. Is that a democracy?”

