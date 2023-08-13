VON DG To Tinubu: Consider Reappointing El-Rufai As Minister

The Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider bringing the former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai into his cabinet by reappointing him back.

Okechukwu made the call on Sunday, August 13 while speaking with some journalists.

It would be recalled that El-Rufai’s ministerial screening was put on hold by the Senate base on a security report.

However, the suspension of his screening has led to controversies to the extent that the former governor rejected his nomination and proceeded for higher study abroad.

Okechukwu, who feels that El-Rufai is an asset to his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the country at large said the President should find a way to make him serve, especially to revamp the power sector.

He cited El-Rufai’s performances in the BPE, FCT and Kaduna State as Director General, Minister and governor respectively as good reasons for his choice.

He recalled making a similar appeal in 2015 that El-Rufai should be made Chief of Staff but former President Muhammadu Buhari preferred him as governor of Kaduna State.

According to him, “The extraordinary El-Rufai tonic was lost by Buhari and one will not like neither our dear nation nor President Tinubu to miss this rare gem. Added is that our great party the APC will benefit immensely from a plethora of performing ministers as we approach the 2027 general elections.”

While harping on the ideas El-Rufai would bring to the table towards revamping the nation’s power sector, Okechukwu said: “El-Rufai’s ejection from the system will regrettably lead to the ejection of more Nigerians from the National Electricity Grid.

“A lot of rich Nigerians are already ejected from our public electricity supply chain by the epileptic power supply and many poor Nigerians by high tariffs. We need a unique one like El-Rufai to fix it.”

Accused of bootlicking Okechukwu quipped, “l am neither a cheerleader of Malam Nasir El-Rufai nor am I saying that he is indispensable; however as Mr Project, he is equipped more than some of us to not only transform our electricity chain, but sanitise the toxic energy industry.

Okechukwu went further to state unequivocally that Nigeria cannot develop until we fix our electricity supply chain, as small, medium and larger scale industries cannot thrive successfully under less than 4,000 megawatts.

“President Tinubu should not eject El-Rufai because of his minuses, for his plus track records in BPE, FCT, and Kaduna State confirmed his exceptional competence and capacity to overhaul our electricity chain.

“One understands that after Mr President’s invitation, he had assembled a team for this onerous assignment. Let him be Mr President,” Okechukwu appealed.

Asked if he is not aware of El-Rufai’s alleged transgressions which may be the reason behind the security report against him, Okechukwu answered, “One wholly condemns injustice of any hue from anyone, let alone the reckless killings which took place in Kaduna under his watch.

“Injustice anywhere is an injustice to all; however, saving thousands of lives that die in Nigeria daily by omission or commission over the years as a result of the epileptic power supply may be an atonement for Malam El-Rufai. Otherwise, is only in heaven that multiple angels abound.”