Von D-G Pledges Commitment To Staff Welfare, Service Delivery

The new Director-General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Jibrin Ndace, has pledged to implement policies that will promote staff welfare for effective service delivery. Ndace made the pledge in Abuja while addressing members of staff shortly after assumption of office. He said that capacity building for staff and provision of work tools would be given priority attention. ”Under my watch, staff welfare and training shall be taken seriously. We shall prepare our workforce for optimal performance.

”We have what it takes to meet up with global best practices in the industry. We shall make the right difference,” he said. He urged the staff to be committed to the achievement of set goals, saying, ”we are a team; we must work together to achieve results. ”It is our duty to position VON to deliver on its mandate of positively telling the Nigerian story,” he said.

While in Lagos, the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, VON Chapter, Ms Jumoke Falayi-Johnson, expressed desire to the DG for a change in the way workers were treated in the broadcast organisation Falayi-Johnson said: “Our expectation from the DG is that there will be a change in the way staff are treated in VON. “An organisation should not just be about the job.

“The engine room of any organisation is the human resource before the machines, no matter how important machines are and how technologically-driven the organisation is. “What you put in is what you get when it comes to human resource.” According to the chairman, there is a place for staff training, welfare and advancement on the job in every successful organisation.

“These are what we expect from the current DG, and we hope he will achieve all of these,” Falayi-Johnson said. Earlier, Ndace had called for support of members of staff in repositioning the broadcast medium. “I require staff support; staff will make things to happen. It is their institution, a national patrimony, our institution; so we all need to work together. “The staff should be sincere and open to me; if there are issues around the organisation, they should not hide them.

“I am coming with the mindset to make a change, but that will not be possible without the support of the men who make things happen, “ he said. The director-general said that his focus would be to bring more life into VON and reposition it in line with its mandate as the authoritative voice of Nigeria. According to him, such repositioning would require leveraging technologies and innovations as well as prioritising staff welfare.

“VON is a brand and it Lagos Office is strategic; so, getting it back to the values is a priority,” he said. The director-general said that his administration would have a holistic approach in advancing VON. He said that the approach would involve repositioning, rebranding, prioritising staff welfare and effective discharge of duties.

He said: “Welfare is not just about tangible things. There are also the intangible – training, office accommodation and several other things. “People being happy in their offices is also part of welfare. “Also, attitude – how management connects with workers – can also make the staff happy.”