Volunteering Slows Brain Ageing –Study

Regularly volunteer some of your time to your community, neighborhood, friends or family, a new study suggests. People who regularly lend a hand slow their rate of ageing-related brain decline by 15 per cent to 20 per cent, researchers report in the October issue of ‘The journal Social Science & Medicine’.

This benefit was consistently observed when people devoted two to four hours a week helping others, researchers said. “Everyday acts of support — whether organised or personal — can have lasting cognitive impact,” said lead researcher Sae Hwang Han, an assistant professor of human development and family sciences at the University of Texas at Austin.

“What stood out to me was that the cognitive benefits of helping others weren’t just short-term boosts but cumulative over time with sustained engagement, and these benefits were evident for both formal volunteering and informal helping,” Han said. “And in addition to that, moderate engagement of just two to four hours was consistently linked to robust benefits.”

For the study, researchers tracked more than 31,000 adults in the U.S. age 51 and older who participated in the federal Health and Retirement Survey between 1998 and 2020. Results showed that age-related cognitive decline slowed among people who started volunteering, either as part of an organised effort or informally among their neighbors, friends and family outside the home.

This could include working at a food bank or helping clean up a park, or helping a friend get to a health appointment, babysitting, mowing someone’s lawn or helping them prepare their taxes, researchers said About one in three older Americans volunteer in a formal manner, while more than half manage to help people in their lives informally, researchers said. “Informal helping is sometimes assumed to offer fewer health benefits due to its lack of social recognition,” Han said.

“It was a pleasant surprise to find that it provides cognitive benefits comparable to formal volunteering.” Greater gains could be expected among people who make lending a hand part of their routine year after year, researchers said.