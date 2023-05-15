Volodymyr Zelensky On Tour To Europe, Visits Sunak

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived at the United Kingdom for talks with Britain’s Prime Minister which is the latest stop on a tour of European capitals aimed at ramping up military support from allies as Ukraine prepares a counter-offensive against Russia.

Mr Zelensky last week said Ukraine needed more time before it could start the offensive attack because its military awaited equipment promised by Western partners, and that proceeding now would cost too many lives.

His face-to-face meetings with counterparts in Europe are designed to drive home that message and replenish Kyiv’s war chest ahead of perhaps its biggest push yet to retake the land.