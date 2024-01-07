Volleyball: Nigeria Qualifies For the 2023 African Games

Nigeria’s men and women’s teams have qualified for the 13th African Games in Ghana. The Technical Director of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Martin Melandi, revealed this during an interview with newsmen at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos on Friday. Melandi said teams in Zone 3 (West Africa) failed to show up for the qualifying series.

“In Zone 3, we were slated to compete against the Benin Republic, Togo, Burkina-Faso and Liberia. They confirmed their participation initially but with- drew at the last minute,” he said. “The President of CAVB Zone 3, Ali Yaro has notified the Confederation of African Volleyball that Nigeria’s volleyball teams have qualified automatically.

Hence, we arranged exhibition matches for them against selected Lagos players. “These matches marked their first games since entering the camp, and I believe subsequent friendly matches will enhance their performance.”

The Head Coach of Nigeria men’s team, Musa Baba-Musa ex- pressed confidence in his team’s abilities and potentials He anticipated improved performances once foreign-based players joined the squad.