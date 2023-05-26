Volleyball: National U-18 Camp Opens May 31st

Hundreds of U-18 volleyball players are expected to storm Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna for the National Open U-18 Boys and Girls Camp billed for 31st May to 4th June, 2023. The open camp is to select players who will represent the country for the 2023 African U17 Boys and Girls National Championship scheduled to hold from 6th to 16th July, 2023 in Nigeria. The Technical Representative on the board of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Chief Martin Melandi revealed that the Federation wants to create a level playing ground for players from different parts of the country.

Melandi cautioned academy and state coaches to avoid releasing overaged players for the open camp. He said, “The Federation has a policy which encourages equity and fairness in the selection of players for the national teams. We are trying to select the best hands that can make the country proud ahead of the African U-17 Boys and Girls Nations Championship to be hosted by Nigeria in July.”