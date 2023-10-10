Volleyball: NAF Rocket records three wins at Div 2

The Nigeria Air Force Rockets have recorded three wins at the ongoing Second Phase of the 2023 National Division 2 Volleyball League in Kaduna State. NAF Rockets defeated Sword VC 3-2 (24-26, 20-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-11), Oluyole Spikers of Ibadan 3-0 (28-26, 25-12, 25-21) and Safety Spikers (25-17, 25-20, 25-15).

The Head Coach of NAF Rockets, Master Warrant Officer Yakubu Zango, identified unwavering support from the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, as their major source of motivation.

Zango expressed confidence in the ability of his players to succeed going forward and pledged to consolidate their performance. “I feel excited recording three wins in three games and lack words to describe the performance of the players,” he said.

“It means the NAF Rockets volleyball club is back through the instrumentality of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, and of course the Director of Sports; the team is in the Division 2 League to make a definite statement.

“The motivation in the first place is that the Chief of Air Staff is solidly behind the team because he is interested in their success and knows what we want. “Anytime the team makes a request, he grants it. We are the only team in the country to fly to the venue of the league at the first phase in Owerri, Imo State.”