Volkswagen To Partner Renault To Manufacture Electric Vehicles

In the world of cars, electric vehicles are the current big deal, and every manufacturer is doing everything it can to have a share of the EV market.

According to reports from Germany on Friday Volkswagen (VW) is in discussions with prospective collaborators, such as French carmaker Renault, to partner on the creation of its €20,000 ($21,476) electric car.

The German automaker aims to explore partnerships to develop a platform for this vehicle, with the intention of making electric cars more economically accessible to a broader audience.

Inside sources privy to the development said the talks between VW and Renault are still “at a very early stage” and the outcome is still uncertain.

READ ALSO:

The reports claim that the combined target for both partners is an annual production range of 200,000 to 250,000 vehicles.

A spokesperson for Renault said that cooperation was necessary to be competitive with small-entry electric vehicles.

“We are in different discussions but nothing has been finalised,” said the spokesperson.