Volkswagen Closing Plants, Facing Huge Challenges

Share

Volkswagen, the German automotive giant, has surprised the world with a decision that shakes both the industry and thousands of families: closing several plants and drastically reducing its workforce.

This news, which does not come overnight, is a reflection of the enormous challenges that the company faces at a time when the industry is rapidly transforming towards electric mobility.

According to report by unionrayo.com, the company has faced a huge drop in profits and has not yet overcome the huge drop in sales. Between change and survival For Volkswagen, as for other large automotive companies, the market is increasingly competitive and also requires heavy investments to adapt to new environmental and technological regulations.

This change towards electric cars, although very necessary, is also extremely costly. Thus, while Volkswagen tries to position itself as a leader in the electric vehicle market, it is also feeling the pressure to maintain profitability.

It will mean that at least three of its factories in Germany will be closed, which will directly lead to thousands of employees being laid off and the permanent reduction of its plants in Europe.

The president of the company committee, Daniela Cavallo, tried to explain to her workers that it is not a collective negotiation, but rather a new business plan with which they seek to improve sales in their own country (Germany).

However, the competition to be the best in the market will lead to 300,000 employees (and their families) being laid off.

Why such a drastic change?

Volkswagen has put all the resources at its disposal into becoming a leader in electric mobility, investing millions of euros to bring its line of electric vehicles to life.

However, the reality has been more complicated than expected. Although its ID series was intended to position itself as a benchmark in the market, it has not achieved the popularity that Volkswagen desired.

This has left the company with a large number of unsold vehicles, accumulating inventory (they currently have a surplus of 50,000 vehicles) and seeing how its sales goals are moving away. Like any business, if the products are not sold, the income suffers and, in the end, all the effort and money invested in these vehicles seems to be up in the air.

How is the automotive industry?

The race for electric cars has become quite interesting. Tesla has established itself and has advanced at great speed, taking with it the attention of many buyers.

And as if that were not enough, new manufacturers, especially from Asia, such as the Chinese brand BYD, are gaining popularity with affordable, modern and well-adapted models.

These rivals not only have good prices, but also know how to capture people’s interest, something that is costing Volkswagen more than it imagined. In the midst of this growing competition, Volkswagen finds itself at a crossroads: it needs to make quick and risky decisions to stay afloat and ensure that it does not fall behind in an industry that does not give second chances.

What will happen to the employees?

Given these circumstances, the German government and other European governments are anticipated to commit to offering training and relocation programmes for workers who will lose their jobs.

Volkswagen has also guaranteed to offer a reasonable compensation and, in some cases, the relocation in the company. The truth is that these types of measures, in spite of the fact that are well-intentioned, are not always enough to mitigate the financial and psychological impact of a decision like this.

The affected families suddenly see their stability shaken and must adapt themselves to an uncertain future. Mass layoffs and plant closures serve us a reminder that behind every change in an industry, has a direct impact on people and communities who feel it firsthand.

Share

Please follow and like us: