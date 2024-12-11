Voices Of The FUTURE: LABAF 2024 Shines Light On African Storytelling

Share

The recently concluded Lagos Book and Art Festival (LABAF) has once again demonstrated its importance as a central hub for African literature, art, and cultural exchange.

Held from November 11 to 17, 2024, at the Freedom Park in Lagos Island, this year’s festival brought together hundreds of authors, artists, publishers, and art enthusiasts from across the globe, to highlight the rich diversity and depth of African creativity.

As this edition’s title goes, “The Soyinka Year” paid tribute to the esteemed scholar and Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, who celebrated his 90th birthday on the 13th of July.

The theme “Breakout: Hope is a stubborn thing” celebrates resilience and the indomitable human spirit, both of which are generously represented in Soyinka’s lifelong work and explorations.

Notable highlights included “Nigeria-Ireland Cultural Dialogue” which featured a presentation of the book “Trailing A Sea-weed Cord” and an Irish storytelling tradition session.

“The Swamp Dwellers”, a festival drama performance of Wole Soyinka’s written play, the “Cartoon, Animation, Comic and Art Festival (CACAFest)”, screening of films such as “Ebrohimie Road: A Museum of Memory” and “A Man Died”, a film that shows the trajectory of Wole Soyinka’s arrest in 1967, “Ori II”, a conceptual exhibition by Abolore Sobayo on the beliefs and philosophies of Wole Soyinka as represented in his works, and many more.

Poets In Nigeria also featured performances by notable poets such as Sage Hassan, Jacob Sukpa, Aj Dagga Tolar, Evelyn D’Poet, Toby Abiodun, Kemistree Bakare, and others.

One of the most anticipated events was The Kayode Aderinokun Poetry Prize, a contest for a grand prize of 500,000 naira on the theme “Hope and The Human Spirit”.

Stretching across four days of the festival, the competition started on November 11 with a performance by guest poet, Amife, who is lauded for her innovative style of writing.

Her poetry performance on hope in spite of pressing national challenges opened the floor to prize contestants who went on to display powerful recitals that left the audience inspired.

Poet Jacob Sukpa emerged as the winner of the prize, Isidinma Nnamdi as the first runner-up, and Saheed Sunday as the second runner-up. As always, LABAF placed a strong emphasis on mentorship and youth engagement.

The festival hosted several conversations, readings and mentoring sessions providing a platform for young writers to interact with seasoned professionals and learn about the writing, publishing, and art industries.

Some of these professionals included Bolanle Austen-Peters, Duke Asidere, Omoligho Udenta, Ojinika Okpe, Tobi Lawson, and Akpelu Paul Kelechi.

Since its inception in 1999, LABAF has grown to become one of Nigeria’s largest and most important cultural events.

LABAF 2024 not only reinforced the festival’s status as a critical cultural event for the African continent but also highlighted the transformative power of literature and art in shaping the future of the global creative industries.

