Voices Of Nigerian Women Must Be Heard – Akpabio

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has emphasized the importance of hearing the voices of Nigerian women, saying their perspectives and contributions are crucial to the country’s development.

The Senate President’s statement highlights the need for greater representation and participation of women in decision-making processes.

Akpabio gave this assurance in Abuja at the Nigerian Senate’s event celebrating International Women’s Day (IWD)2025 with the theme: “Accelerate Action – Economic and Political Inclusion Walk the Talk.”

As the country celebrates International Women’s Day (IWD), Akpabio’s declaration serves as a reminder of the importance of promoting gender equality and empowering women to take on leadership roles.

“The tenth senate under my leadership is pro-women. We pledge to visit and support all gender equality bills that have suffered many rejections in the previous senate.

“We are proposing special seat and it will become a reality, we must make this happen because the voices of our women must be heard. ”

He reiterated his commitment to advancing the cause of gender equality in Nigeria.

His declaration came alongside a firm promise to push for the passage of five crucial gender bills currently under discussion in the Senate.

These bills, which aim to enhance women’s participation in governance and protect their rights, are expected to be prioritised in the coming legislative sessions.

“Today, I stand before you as an advocate for women’s rights, and I will remain so until my last breath,” Akpabio affirmed.

He emphasized the importance of women’s representation and their crucial role in the development of the nation, stating that a lack of female participation in politics is a missed opportunity for progress.

The Senate President also acknowledged the crucial role women play in leadership and governance, describing them as “better managers” and strong decision-makers.

He lamented the challenges women face in political spaces, pointing out that women themselves often do not vote for female candidates, a barrier that needs to be addressed for greater gender equality in political representation.

Highlighting recent steps taken by the National Assembly to support women’s issues, Akpabio mentioned the significant budget increase for the Ministry of Women Affairs, noting that the Senate had raised its budget by an astounding 1,000 percent.

This, he said, reflected a clear commitment to improving the lives and opportunities of women in Nigeria.

The Senate President also spoke candidly about the challenges women face in leadership roles, recalling the recent controversy surrounding sexual harassment allegations involving a female senator.

He stressed that false accusations harm not only the individuals involved but also the credibility of the institutions and women’s advocacy as a whole.

Despite this, Akpabio reaffirmed that the Senate would continue to fight for women’s rights and work towards a more inclusive society.

“We must ensure that all women, especially those in leadership positions, are treated with dignity and respect, and we will not stand for any form of abuse or exploitation,” he declared.

As part of his pledge to advance women’s rights, Akpabio announced that the Senate would collaborate closely with women’s groups and civil society organizations to ensure that the gender bills, including those addressing sexual harassment and discrimination, would be passed into law.

The Senate President expressed his hope for a future where Nigerian women can freely ascend to the highest offices and contribute to the nation’s growth without fear of discrimination or violence.

“Let us open doors for women and give them the opportunities they deserve.”

Earlier, the Minister of Women Affairs Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, praised the remarkable achievements of Nigerian women and recognized the significant steps taken by the Senate in prioritizing women’s empowerment, particularly through the historic increase in the Ministry’s budget by 1000%.

She reiterated the importance of continuing to push for more women in leadership roles and for strong policies that empower women.

The renowned rights activist Ene Obi, noted the ongoing struggles for greater representation of women in the Nigerian Senate.

She called for more women to be elected to the Senate and for the protection of female legislators, stating that the current underrepresentation only four women out of 109 senators was a matter that needed urgent redress

Obi also spoke of the broader socio-economic challenges facing Nigerian women, particularly the plight of women and girls living in poverty.

She reminded the audience that their fight for women’s rights must continue, regardless of the obstacles, urging them to stay united and committed to the cause of gender equality.

Executive Director of the Gender Mobile Initiative, Omowumi Ogunrotimi, spoke about Nigeria’s pivotal moment in its pursuit of gender equity.

She emphasized that the global theme for IWD 2025, “Accelerate Action, provided an opportunity for critical reflection and decisive action.

Ogunrotimi pointed out that women continue to face barriers to economic and political inclusion, citing troubling statistics such as the fact that women own only 20% of enterprises in the formal sector and occupy just 12% of executive positions in Nigerian banks.

She called for gender-responsive policies in national economic planning, urging the Senate to prioritize access to credit, legal recognition of women’s land rights, and investment in women-led enterprises.

