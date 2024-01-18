Vodafone, Microsoft Sign $1.5BN Deal To Boost AI, Cloud Adoption

Telecommunications Group, Vodafone, has signed a deal with Microsoft involving a $1.5 billion investment in AI and cloud services to boost adoption in Africa. In the deal announced recently, Vodafone will invest $1.5 billion over the next 10 years in cloud and customer- focused AI services developed in conjunction with Microsoft. Additionally, Microsoft will use Vodafone’s fixed and mo- bile connectivity services. The Vodafone Group, a British multinational telecommunications company, predominantly operates in Asia, Africa, Europe, and Oceania.

The company currently provides services in eight African countries including DR Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Mozambique, South Africa, and Tanzania. The partnership will also see Microsoft investing in Vodafone’s managed IoT connectivity platform, which will become a separate, standalone business by April 2024. The new company will at- tract new partners and customers, driving growth in applications and expanding the platform to connect more devices, vehicles, and machines. According to the deal’s plans, the digital services generated by the new partnership will use the latest generative AI technology to provide a highly personalised and differentiated customer experience across multiple channels.

They will be built on unbiased and ethical privacy and security policies under Vodafone’s established framework for responsible AI. Commenting on the deal, Vodafone Group’s Chief Executive, Margherita Della Valle, said: “Today, Vodafone has made a bold commitment to the digital future of Europe and Africa. This unique strategic partnership with Microsoft will accelerate the digital transformation of our business customers, tiny and medium-sized companies, and improve the quality of customer experience for consumers.”

The Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella, also said: “This new generation of AI will unlock massive new opportunities for every organization and every industry around the world. We are delighted that we will apply the latest cloud and AI technology together with Vodafone to enhance the customer experience of hundreds of millions of people and businesses across Africa and Europe, build new products and services, and accelerate the company’s transition to the cloud.”