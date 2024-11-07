Vocational Skills Integration In Schools Will Engender Youth Employment – NDE

Share

The Director General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Mr Silas Ali Agara, has strongly supported the Federal Government’s policy introducing 15 vocational skills into Nigeria’s primary and secondary school curricular.

Agara who expressed belief that the initiative would drive substantial youth employment under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, described the policy as a “pragmatic and far-reaching component” of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to him, President Tinubu’s endorsement highlights a commitment to addressing unemployment, non-productivity, and youth restiveness in a nation with one of the world’s largest youth populations.

In a statement on Thursday in Abuja, the NDE boss also emphasised that the policy reflects Tinubu’s goal to foster a generation of skilled, focused, and empowered young Nigerians who were equipped to impact their world.

Agara explained that the new curriculum overhaul is part of a comprehensive strategy of the current administration to create jobs, boost productivity, and drive economic growth. This strategy includes initiatives across various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

He said: “At the NDE, we are implementing practical steps to fulfill our mandate, especially with President Tinubu’s active focus on youth issues.

“It’s encouraging that the government has introduced 15 core skills into the nine-year basic education curriculum for public and private schools nationwide.”

He further explained that by embedding these skills in the curriculum, the administration prioritizes early skill acquisition to empower the country’s youth to contribute to national productivity through self-employment and the creation of goods and services.

“This is why the Federal Government is building 91 vocational schools within secondary schools, 24 skill and vocational hubs in polytechnics, and establishing entrepreneurship centers in universities nationwide as part of efforts to promote skills, technology, and vocational education for job creation,” he added.

While noting that the NDE was examining the new policy to integrate it with its ongoing interventions, ensuring Nigerians were prepared for gainful employment opportunities, Agara highlighted the inclusion of agriculture and food processing such as crop production, beekeeping, horticulture, and poultry production, as part of the vocational skills which he believes was vital to Nigeria’s food security and self-sufficiency.

Meanwhile, experts have praised the initiative, noting that it would cultivate a generation of skilled young Nigerians equipped with technical training and entrepreneurship capabilities, primed for sustainable employment and contributing to national economic growth.

Share

Please follow and like us: