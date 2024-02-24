Vocational Service Day: Rotary Club Inspires Students on Essence of Creativity, Teamwork

There was palpable excitement at Eko Akete Senior Secondary School, Lagos Island, on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, as it played host to this year’s Rotary Club of Lagos Vocational Service Day. Held as part of the Vocational Service Day activities, the one-day event tagged ‘Sip and Create’ was organised by the Rotary Club of Lagos, aimed to promote the essence of teamwork. For the participating students of Eko Akete Senior Secondary School and Lafiaji Secondary School, both in Lagos Island, the event not only provided them the opportunity to explore their create ability but also express themselves through visual art, in terms of drawing and painting, and more importantly, work as a team.

In attendance at the event, include the president of Rotary Club of Lagos, Rotn (Major General) Abiodun Role Rtd; Vice Principals of Eko Akete Senior Secondary School, Lagos Island, and Lafiaji Secondary School, also in Lagos Island, respectively; Rotarian Nneka Monye, member, Planning Committee; and several members of Rotary Club of Lagos. The students were divided into 10 groups of about 10 students, namely: Team 1 (Emerald), Team 2 (Cactus), Team 3 (Exotic), Team 4 (Ma- ture Mind), Team 5 (Promise Land), Team 6 (Sky), Team 7 (Aspire), Team 8 (Noble Minds), Team 9 (Intellectual), and Team 10 (Rainbow), each with a team leader. They were all provided drawing and painting materials, and given the task of working together as a team, come up with initial ideas in terms of themes, sketch it first with pencils before painting.

Thereafter, the team lead from each of the groups would then explain the idea behind their paintings. In his address, the president underscored the club’s enduring commitment to vocational service day activities and the essence of working in a group. Speaking with Saturday Telegraph newspaper, he said: “Today’s activity which is focused on vocational service, is brought here to engage the students on the essence of working in a group to be able to accomplish whatever thing they want to accomplish. In other words, we are trying to encourage them through creative arts work, how they can work as a team, how they can put ideas together within a team, and then come out with creative outcome.

And that is what you’ve seen the individual group put out on the canvas. There are stories behind each of the paintings they did. In other words, in everything one is doing, in everything that a group is doing, it’s not just about the individuals within the group, it’s about the positive contribution from the group.” Speaking further on the idea behind the event, an occupational therapy practitioner, Bridget Kusi Uko, who is a member of the Rotary Club of Lagos, said: “For the theme ‘Sip and Create’, we looked at the target population, being young people in school, and then, we asked ourselves: How best can we get across to them? What are the things they like to do? In my profession, we understand that children, irrespective of the age, will always like to play.

They like to engage with things; they like to create. So, that’s why we came up with the avenue of ‘Sip and Create’, using arts. Again, from my profession in occupational therapy, arts is one of the avenues that we’ve used for treatment; we’ve used it for several interventions; we’ve used it for motivating people to be able to become better persons tomorrow for themselves, for their communities and for the entire world. For Eze Chiamaka Mary Marta, an SS3 student of Lafiaji Senior High School, the programme has been very educative. “It enlightened me a lot. I learnt how to sketch with a pencil. I am horrible with drawing. But I have learnt how to cope with people’s argument too, especially when it came to drawing. It was really hard for us, but this programme has been very educative. I have learnt a lot from it.”