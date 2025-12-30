Vocational Education Critical For Human Devt, Says Kwara Gov

Kwara State International Vocational, Technical and Entrepreneurship College (IVTEC), Ajase-lpo, in the Irepodun Local Government area of the state has graduated no fewer than 506 trainees at its sixth graduation ceremony. At least 441 of the trainees were sponsored by the state government under its Youth Employment and Empowerment Generation Scheme (YEEGS).

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who was represented by the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, said the event reflected his administration’s sustainable investments in youth development and a commitment to promoting vocational skills.

He said: “Today’s event further proves the priority this administration attaches to technical and vocational education as a critical pillar of human capital development.

“We are committed to strengthening IVTEC to become a hub for practical, industry-relevant skills, and to expanding access to vocational training, because this is an alternative and complementary pathway to conventional tertiary education.

“Our vision is clear: no willing and able youth in Kwara State should be left without an opportunity to learn a skill, earn a living, and live with dignity.”

AbdulRazaq added that the government has continued to prioritise the welfare of staff and students of the college, through regular payment of salaries and stipends to students, noting that funds are also being provided for training materials and institutional running costs. He said IVTEC has trained about 2,000 youths drawn from the 16 local government areas of the state since inception of the Youth Empowerment and Employment Generation Scheme in 2021.

“More than half of the graduating youths are also being empowered with start-up packages as fully funded by the state government,” he said, stressing that “this intervention has enabled many beneficiaries to establish businesses, become self-reliant, and contribute meaningfully to the state’s economy.”

While commending the management of the college for their dedication to shaping skilled and responsible citizens, the governor urged the trainees to see themselves as job creators, innovators, and problem solvers, and not job seekers.

Dignitaries at the event included Prof Stephen Alabi, who represented the Vice-Chancellor, Kwara State University, Malete, Prof Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh; Provost, College of Education (COED), Oro, Prof Aremu Mukaila Atanda; Provost COED Technical, Lafiagi, Dr Hussain Ahmadu; Acting Provost, Kwara State College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies (CAILS), Dr Saad Hadi; President of Artisan Congress, Kwara State, Alhaji Jimoh Adeshina; representatives from the Summit University in Offa, and Olupo in Council; among others.

On his part, the Rector of the college, Dr Yaru Salihu, commended the governor’s unwavering support and commitment to the growth of the institution, which according to him, was designed to reduce youth unemployment, address poverty, and expand entrepreneurship opportunities for young people across the state.