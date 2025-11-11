VOA To Raise N100m For Scholarship Opportunities

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Values for Affordable Education (VOA), has expressed readiness to raise 100 million naira for scholarship opportunities to students pursuing STEAM courses.

VOA empowers society via STEAM (Sciences, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) for secondary school students in Nigeria and Africa.

According to the Founder, Olabisi Adekoya, explained that the funds will be raised through its 3rd Annual Gala on the 14th of December, 2025, in Lagos.

Olabisi, who noted the theme of the event: Tech Meets Tradition, unravelling stories that inspire, explained that the organisation’s mission is a transformative movement that breaks barriers and creates opportunities for African youth.

She described it as a call to action to change lives through education, empowerment and community.

Adekoya stated that philanthropists, corporate leaders, community stakeholders, and changemakers are expected in attendance to celebrate impact, strengthen partnerships, and mobilize vital resources to expand educational opportunities across Africa.

She added that the Organisation provides awareness and empowers the community, a mentorship program for students and graduates and a scholarship to higher education.

The Founder also stated that the organisation registered both in the USA and Nigeria currently has an impact on the youths of Nigeria, Gambia, Uganda, ⁠Ghana and Kenya with traditional and non-traditional education scholarship programs.