VOA Prioritizes Expansion Of Varsity Scholarships In 2024

…calls for govt, corporate, individual support

The Founder, Values of Affordable Education (VOA) Charity, Dr Olabisi Adekoya has expressed the Foundation’s readiness to expand its university scholarships program in 2024.

VOA Charity is registered as a non-profit organization in both the United States of America (USA) and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to her, this is in tandem with the company’s objective of empowering students and societies through Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The Nigerian Philanthropist said the Charity’s values are around these 5 pillars Excellence, Leadership, Respect, Empathy and Passion.

Olabisi noted they are also giving young mentees transformative opportunities to keep paying the values forward by living them and making a positive impact on their communities.

The Founder explained that they have peer-to-peer mentorship, paired with seasoned industry professionals and Life Coaches.

“In 2024, we will be expanding our competitive scholarship program with 3 more awards for undergraduate students with proven financial need and academic merits.

“VOA Foundation & Charity’s values are around these 5 pillars of Excellence, Leadership, Respect, Empathy and Passion.

“As we model these, we are also giving our young Mentees transformative opportunities to keep paying these values forward by living them and making a positive impact on their communities.

“They have peer-to-peer mentorship, paired with seasoned industry professionals and Life Coaches.” She said.

Meanwhile, The Founder called for the support of governmental, corporate and individual support in a bid to achieve the desired goals.

VOA Charity is registered as a non-profit organization both in the USA and the Federal Republic of Nigeria